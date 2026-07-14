Report: LeBron James has 'a focus' on Sixers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat

July 14, 2026
While a handful of contenders remain in the mix to sign LeBron James, the Sixers are one of three teams the NBA's all-time leading scorer has "a focus" on, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN:
@ShamsCharania latest update on LeBron James' free agency 👑— ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2026
“There's a focus on Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia." pic.twitter.com/0P3Cv0F93O
Should James elect to sign with the Sixers, without any massive cost-cutting trades, the team would only be able to offer him a veteran's minimum contract. But James is a billionaire, and at this juncture he appears solely focused on finding the right situation that offers a chance to win a championship.
James signing in Philadelphia was not on the radar at all – until new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey swung a trade for 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. That created a lane for James' old high-school opponent to pitch the 41-year-old on joining forces with Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe.
MORE: Will Brown stunt Edgecombe's development?