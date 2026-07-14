Report: LeBron James has 'a focus' on Sixers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat

While a handful of contenders remain in the mix to sign LeBron James, the Sixers are one of three teams the NBA's all-time leading scorer has "a focus" on, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN:

@ShamsCharania latest update on LeBron James' free agency 👑



“There's a focus on Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia." pic.twitter.com/0P3Cv0F93O — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2026

While the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are among those on the periphery, Charania reports that James is focused on the Sixers and two of his three former teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Should James elect to sign with the Sixers, without any massive cost-cutting trades, the team would only be able to offer him a veteran's minimum contract. But James is a billionaire, and at this juncture he appears solely focused on finding the right situation that offers a chance to win a championship.

James signing in Philadelphia was not on the radar at all – until new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey swung a trade for 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. That created a lane for James' old high-school opponent to pitch the 41-year-old on joining forces with Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe.

MORE: Will Brown stunt Edgecombe's development?