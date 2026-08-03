Two Robbers to close the Lodge, its South Philly bar and restaurant

Two Robbers, the canned cocktail company, is closing its South Philadelphia restaurant and bar after just one year.

The Lodge in Bella Vista, a cocktail bar and restaurant, will end regular service on Aug. 9, but it will remain available as a private event and pop-up space with access to a full kitchen and bar. The Two Robbers tasting room in Fishtown is staying open.

MORE: While Philly's marquee events are over, some improvements the city made for 2026 are here to stay

The canned cocktail company shared the news in an Instagram post last week.

"We want to thank everyone in the neighborhood first and foremost, for giving us a chance to serve you all!" the post reads. "To all our guests who stopped by to support us, thank you sincerely from the bottom of our hearts."

Two Robbers did not immediately return a request for additional comment.

Vivek and Vikram Nayar, who are brothers, established Two Robbers in 2019 as a hard seltzer company in partnership with Yards Brewing Co. In 2022, they opened the tasting room in Fishtown before focusing on vodka soda production in 2024. Last year, they opened the Lodge at the former site of Hawthornes, a longtime South Philly brunch staple.

Two Robbers did not share the reason that the Lodge is closing, but the company told the Philadelphia Business Journal that it plans to focus on the Fishtown tasting room and the growth of its wholesale beverage businesses.

In April 2025, Two Robbers signed a multi-year deal with the Eagles to sell its drinks on the concourse and at concession stands. Earlier this summer, the company launched a line of hard lemonades and iced teas made with its vodka. The drinks are available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York and will be sold at Lincoln Financial Field in the fall.

Though it was only open for a year, the Lodge became the focus of an online controversy in October when a Reddit user posted an image of a flyer, purportedly hung in Fishtown, that showed a photo of a sad-looking burger. The burger was said to have been served at the Bella Vista restaurant.

However, Vivek Nayar jumped onto the website to clarify that the photo wasn't taken at the restaurant, and that it was actually from 9GAG, an online aggregator for memes, and was first posted eight years ago.

"Not to mention, those aren't our fries, that's not our table, that's not our plates, idk what that grape juice s--- is, etc. etc," Nayar wrote. "Truly a DIABOLICAL move for someone to go out on and post this s---."