Brunch spot Hawthornes will close next month after 15 years in South Philly

Hawthornes, the all-day cafe in Bella Vista, will serve its last breakfast sandwich on Jan. 5.

The brunch and beer spot announced its closure on Instagram after 15 years in business. Its owners plan to focus on "exciting new projects on the horizon" and find a new location for Hawthornes "when the circumstances are perfect."

"After much thought we have made one of the toughest decisions we’ve ever had to make and have chosen to close Hawthornes," the post read. "Since opening in 2009, we’ve gone through so much and have always come out on top, which is a testament to the incredible teammates throughout the years that have given us their all. To them, we are forever grateful for their devotion and hard work.

"We can’t say thank you enough for all the love and support over the years, and we hope to see you during the next few weeks so we can show our appreciation. Don’t worry, this isn’t goodbye, just see you later."

Hawthornes occupied a large space at 738 S. 11th St., where owners Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico also operate their Quick Sip wine and beer delivery service. The couple runs Grace & Proper and Tio Flores in South Philly, too.

Their next projects include restarting two of their temporarily shuttered ventures, Wine Dive and Sonny's Cocktail Joint. The bars, located next door to each other on South Street, closed in 2022 after a fire in the apartment above Sonny's.

