More News:

December 07, 2024

Science History Institute closing in December to add new exhibit, studio

The Old City museum will be unavailable to the public until March 8 for a $3.3 million renovation project.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Museums
Science History Institute renovations Provided Image/Science History Institute

The Science History Institute in Old City will be temporarily restricted from the public from Dec. 21 to March 8 for renovations, which will include a lobby facelift and a new exhibition space.

The Science History Institute in Old City will undergo extensive renovations starting Dec. 21, closing off to the public while a new exhibition space, production studio and gift shop are installed.

The museum will reopen on March 8, but the full project will not be completed until an unspecified date in May. The institute says that the project will allow it to expand its programming to the public both in-person and online. Atkin Olshin Shade Architects is the designer of the project, which costs $3.3 million.

MORE: Drone sightings now reported above South Jersey towns, too. Police are investigating

The lobby redesign will feature an exhibit that details the history and science behind a collection of over 20 minerals donated to the museum, including crystals, gemstones and a meteorite.

Other renovations include an "ultramodern" podcast studio with a control room and a recording space; the institute produces shows including "Distillations" and "Disappearing Spoon." A new photography studio will also host digitization projects.

"It’s fitting that this project touches on all the ways we tell the stories behind the science: interpretation of a new collection, creation of a recording studio for our award-winning podcasts, and modernization of our photography space so we can provide high-quality digital reproductions of our collections for scholarly and general use," Institute president and CEO David Cole said in a statement.

Additionally, a new gift shop will sell Institute-branded merchandise and items displaying imagery from the museum's digital collections.

While the museum's physical space is temporarily closed, its outdoor exhibition "Sensational Science" will still be open. Visitors can also book a virtual tour or go through digital exhibitions.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Museums Philadelphia Science History Institute Old City

Videos

Featured

Limited - Wilma - Comeuppance 2

'The Comeuppance' brings laughter and reflection to The Wilma Theater
Limited - IBEW Turkey Drop

The holidays are here. So is Local 98.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Speed cameras may be added along Route 13 in Philadelphia

Speed cameras Philly

Sponsored

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Shopping

10 gift ideas from the Christmas Village for everyone on your list

philadelphia christmas village gifts

Prevention

Colon cancer screenings have played a far bigger role in reducing deaths than treatment advances

Colon Cancer Screenings

Food & Drink

Hot chocolate crawl returns to East Passyunk on Dec. 14

Hot chocolate crawl

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved