Report: Sixers general manager Elton Brand to remain with organization after withdrawing from Atlanta Hawks' lead executive search

May 06, 2025
Sixers general manager Elton Brand has withdrawn from the Atlanta Hawks' ongoing search for a new President of Basketball Operations and will remain with the Sixers, according to a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer on Tuesday night:
Per sources: 76ers general manager Elton Brand has withdrawn from Atlanta’s president of basketball operations search. Brand played for Hawks and holds strong relationships within the franchise, but is staying with Philadelphia for an important offseason: https://t.co/OGrhRUaUfE https://t.co/uIV8EyC52g— Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 7, 2025
Brand, 46, is nearing a decade of work in high-ranking positions within the Sixers' front office after his playing career ended. He became the lead decision-maker in the organization's basketball operations department after the scandal-incited resignation of Bryan Colangelo, but when the team hired Daryl Morey as its new President of Basketball Operations, Brand settled into the second-highest-ranking position, where he has been for nearly five years.
