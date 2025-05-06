Report: Sixers assistant coach Bobby Jackson leaving for Sacramento Kings

According to Sean Cunningham of the Kings Beat Podcast, Sixers assistant coach Bobby Jackson is joining Doug Christie's revamped coaching staff in Sacramento:

Jackson, 52, spent half of his 12-year NBA career as a point guard for the Kings, and has had two stints as an assistant coach with the organization. He has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Sixers, hired by Nick Nurse upon becoming head coach of the team before the 2023-24 campaign.

MORE: Can you name every player to appear in a game for the 2024-25 Sixers?

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam



Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice