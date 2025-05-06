Report: Sixers assistant coach Bobby Jackson leaving for Sacramento Kings

May 06, 2025
According to Sean Cunningham of the Kings Beat Podcast, Sixers assistant coach Bobby Jackson is joining Doug Christie's revamped coaching staff in Sacramento:
In addition to Mike Woodson joining Doug Christie’s staff, I’ve had multiple sources tell me that Bobby Jackson will indeed return to Sacramento as an assistant coach.— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) May 6, 2025
Jackson, 52, spent half of his 12-year NBA career as a point guard for the Kings, and has had two stints as an assistant coach with the organization. He has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Sixers, hired by Nick Nurse upon becoming head coach of the team before the 2023-24 campaign.
