May 06, 2025

Report: Sixers assistant coach Bobby Jackson leaving for Sacramento Kings

Bobby Jackson, 52, has spent the last two years as part of Sixers head coach Nick Nurse's staff.

By Adam Aaronson
Bobby Jackson is reportedly leaving the Sixers' coaching staff after two years.

According to Sean Cunningham of the Kings Beat Podcast, Sixers assistant coach Bobby Jackson is joining Doug Christie's revamped coaching staff in Sacramento:

Jackson, 52, spent half of his 12-year NBA career as a point guard for the Kings, and has had two stints as an assistant coach with the organization. He has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Sixers, hired by Nick Nurse upon becoming head coach of the team before the 2023-24 campaign.

Adam Aaronson
