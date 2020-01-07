Wine Dive is new bar and bottle shop on South Street

A new bar and bottle shop is coming to South Street.

Wine Dive will open on Friday, Jan. 11. It's owned by Heather Annechiarico and Chris Fetfatzes, who also own the newly revamped Cambridge next door.

The funky wine shop has a juke box by the bar, mismatched mirrors on the ceiling, a giant cat mural in the bathroom and photos taken by Fetfatzes of "local Philadelphians just living everyday lives" on the walls.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films The interior of Wine Dive on South Street.

It's quirky and that's the point. Drawing inspiration from 1970s Vegas bars, Wine Dive aims to change the image of what a wine bar looks like and who drinks wine.

To start, the bottle shop will carry 215 options of wine, bubbly and cider and there will be 20 wines by the glass available. Guests also can get "wowlers," which are wine bottles filled via the draft system at the bar and corked and sealed for carrying out.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films Inside the Wine Dive bottle shop.

And if you're not into wine, that's OK. There will be beer, cider, cocktails, shot specials, hard seltzers and even sake juice boxes.

As for what's on the food menu, it includes burgers, sandwiches and salads.

Also, there will be late night happy hour beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, as well as daily specials. For example, on Saturdays natural wines by the glass will be discounted and on Wednesdays a burger, beer and shot will be $10.

Wine Dive is located at 1506 South Street. Starting Friday, it will be open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with the kitchen operating until an hour before close.



Courtesy of/Society Hill Films There's a different special each day of the week. Wednesday you can get a burger, beer and shot for $10.

