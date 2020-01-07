Wonderspaces opening at Fashion District Philadelphia

While other exhibits have a look but don't touch policy, Wonderspaces encourages visitors to interact with its art.

On Friday, Jan. 24, the immersive experience will open at Fashion District Philadelphia. Inside the 24,000-square-foot gallery space within the mall, visitors will find installations by artists from around the world – each piece playing with perspective.

"Submergence" by Squidsoup includes more than 8,000 individual lights for visitors to walk through that change color in correspondence to music, while "Body Paint" by Memo Akten interprets body movements to digitally paint the walls.

And those are only two of the 14 artworks visitors will encounter in Wonderspaces.

To see everything up close and personal, a timed ticket is required. The price is $24 for adults; $20 for students, seniors and military members; and $15 for children ages 3 to 12.

An average tour of Wonderspaces lasts 80 to 90 minutes, but visitors are welcome to stay as long as they want. The number of visitors allowed to enter every 15 minutes is limited to ensure the space never becomes too crowded.

While there, visitors are welcome to enjoy the Wonderspaces bar, too, which offers a selection of bites and beverages, including specialty cocktails.

“Wonderspaces is proud to open our first permanent location in a major metropolitan area right here in the City of Brotherly Love," said Wonderspaces’ co-founder and president Jason Shin. "We believe taking art to unexpected places is a key part of creating the next generation of art lovers, and making art more accessible is a core part of our mission."

Based in California, Wonderspaces launched in 2016. After pop-up shows in San Diego that collectively drew more 178,000 visitors, the company opened its first permanent location in Scottsdale, Arizona. Philadelphia is its largest location.

Find it at 27 N. 11th St. (between Filbert and Market streets), inside Fashion District Philadelphia, with access from the street and from within the mall.



Still not sure what to expect ahead of the late-January opening? Below are photos of some of the installations.

Cat Coppenrath/Body Paint by Memo Akten 'Body Paint' by Memo Akten lets visitors express themselves.

Carly_Matsumoto/Submergence by Squidsoup Carly_Matsumoto/Submergence by Squidsoup 'Submergence' by Squidsoup includes thousands of lights for visitors to walk through.



airi katsuta/Black Balloons by Tadao Cern airi katsuta/Black Balloons by Tadao Cern 'Black Balloons' by Tadao Cern explores contradictions.



Brian Bautista/The Last Word by Illegal Art Brian Bautista/The Last Word by Illegal Art 'The Last Word' by Illegal Art is an invitation to share your thoughts, or read what others wrote on thousands of tightly rolled pieces of paper.



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.