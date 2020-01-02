Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood Gardens offers colorful escape from winter

January 02, 2020
When you think of January, you probably don't think of stunning, colorful flowers, but if you visit Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Chester County, that's exactly what you'll see.
Orchid Extravaganza returns Saturday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, March 22.
The flowers will fill the conservatory with vibrant color.
Below are photos from last year's Orchid Extravaganza to get you excited for 2020's display.
Be wowed this winter with a dramatic display of whimsical hanging baskets, lush groupings of orchids, and flowing water in our East Conservatory’s Oval Basin. See the expertise of our horticulturists shine during Orchid Extravaganza—now through March 24. . Photo 1: A sea of more than 300 assorted orchids (Paphiopedilum) flourish below three large baskets of hanging orchids (Cymbidium Edith McDade 'New Horizon'). Photo 2: Cascading chains of tillandsia spill from two elegant water features. . Photos by Hank Davis and Becca Mathias. . #LongwoodGardens #OrchidExtravaganza #Conservatory #orchid #orchidsofinstagram #orchidstagram #orchidlover #botanicalart #blooming #orchids #visitphilly #kennettsquare #brandywinevalley #botanicgarden #publicgarden
Bletilla striata brightens up our Orchid House and North Passage with its striking hue, prominent shape, and pleated lip. Native to Southeast Asia, this hardy orchid endures hot summers and cold winters, making it an easy-to-grow orchid. Bletilla striata is deciduous, meaning its leaves fall off in the winter. In early spring, the plant sends out new shoots and beautiful, purple flowers emerge for two to three weeks. These plants are very vigorous growers and, if grown correctly, will multiply exponentially over time. At Longwood, one of our plants grew from five new shoots to over thirty-five new shoots in less than four years! This is a fascinating bloom that you’ll want to see in person! . Photo by Duane Erdmann. . #LongwoodGardens #OrchidExtravaganza #Conservatory #OrchidHouse #NorthPassage #bletilla #orchid #orchidaceae #orchidsofinstagram #orchidstagram #orchidlover #blooming #orchids #visitphilly #kennettsquare #brandywinevalley #botanicgarden #publicgarden
Enter a sanctuary of color, texture, and warmth in our Tropical Terrace. New to our display this year, a double-sided floral wall featuring more than 200-mixed Vanda orchids en masse with Spanish-moss transform this balmy space into a kaleidoscope of color. . Native to tropical and subtropical Asia and Australia, Vanda orchids thrive in warm climates and are epiphytic, meaning they hang from trees with their roots exposed. Epiphytic orchids absorb their water and nutrients from the rain, air, and other debris that collects nearby. While most notable for their blue varieties, Vanda are vibrantly colored and range from dark purple to red, pink, yellow, orange, and white. . Photos by Hank Davis. . #LongwoodGardens #OrchidExtravaganza #Conservatory #TropicalTerrace #vanda #vandaorchid #orchidaceae #orchid #orchidsofinstagram #orchidstagram #orchidlover #blooming #orchids #visitphilly #kennettsquare #brandywinevalley #botanicgarden #publicgarden #tropicalgarden
Bask in the elegance and beauty that fills our sun-lit Exhibition Hall as a plethora of purple Phalaenopsis orbs dance overhead. These orbs are made from Phalaenopsis orchids, which grow naturally from trees (without soil). This allows our talented horticulturists to display them in such creative and unique ways! . Photo by Bob Doerr . #LongwoodGardens #OrchidExtravaganza #Conservatory #ExhibitionHall #blooming #phalaenopsis #beauty #orchids #orchidlover #orchiddisplay #orchidsofinstagram #visitphilly #kennettsquare #publicgarden
To visit, a timed ticket is necessary and Longwood Gardens expects certain dates and times to sell out.
Saturday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, March 22
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348
