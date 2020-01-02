Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood Gardens offers colorful escape from winter

When you think of January, you probably don't think of stunning, colorful flowers, but if you visit Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Chester County, that's exactly what you'll see.

Orchid Extravaganza returns Saturday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, March 22.

The flowers will fill the conservatory with vibrant color.

Below are photos from last year's Orchid Extravaganza to get you excited for 2020's display.

To visit, a timed ticket is necessary and Longwood Gardens expects certain dates and times to sell out.



Saturday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, March 22

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.