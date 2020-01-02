More Events:

January 02, 2020

Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood Gardens offers colorful escape from winter

The vibrant flowers will fill the conservatory from January through March

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
orchid flowers at Longwood Gardens Photo by Petra Kebler/on Unsplash

This winter, visit Longwood Gardens to view beautiful orchids.

When you think of January, you probably don't think of stunning, colorful flowers, but if you visit Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Chester County, that's exactly what you'll see.

Orchid Extravaganza returns Saturday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, March 22.

The flowers will fill the conservatory with vibrant color.

Below are photos from last year's Orchid Extravaganza to get you excited for 2020's display.

View this post on Instagram

Be wowed this winter with a dramatic display of whimsical hanging baskets, lush groupings of orchids, and flowing water in our East Conservatory’s Oval Basin. See the expertise of our horticulturists shine during Orchid Extravaganza—now through March 24. . Photo 1: A sea of more than 300 assorted orchids (Paphiopedilum) flourish below three large baskets of hanging orchids (Cymbidium Edith McDade 'New Horizon'). Photo 2: Cascading chains of tillandsia spill from two elegant water features. . Photos by Hank Davis and Becca Mathias. . #LongwoodGardens #OrchidExtravaganza #Conservatory #orchid #orchidsofinstagram #orchidstagram #orchidlover #botanicalart #blooming #orchids #visitphilly #kennettsquare #brandywinevalley #botanicgarden #publicgarden

A post shared by Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens) on

View this post on Instagram

Bletilla striata brightens up our Orchid House and North Passage with its striking hue, prominent shape, and pleated lip. Native to Southeast Asia, this hardy orchid endures hot summers and cold winters, making it an easy-to-grow orchid. Bletilla striata is deciduous, meaning its leaves fall off in the winter. In early spring, the plant sends out new shoots and beautiful, purple flowers emerge for two to three weeks. These plants are very vigorous growers and, if grown correctly, will multiply exponentially over time. At Longwood, one of our plants grew from five new shoots to over thirty-five new shoots in less than four years! This is a fascinating bloom that you’ll want to see in person! . Photo by Duane Erdmann. . #LongwoodGardens #OrchidExtravaganza #Conservatory #OrchidHouse #NorthPassage #bletilla #orchid #orchidaceae #orchidsofinstagram #orchidstagram #orchidlover #blooming #orchids #visitphilly #kennettsquare #brandywinevalley #botanicgarden #publicgarden

A post shared by Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens) on

View this post on Instagram

Enter a sanctuary of color, texture, and warmth in our Tropical Terrace. New to our display this year, a double-sided floral wall featuring more than 200-mixed Vanda orchids en masse with Spanish-moss transform this balmy space into a kaleidoscope of color. . Native to tropical and subtropical Asia and Australia, Vanda orchids thrive in warm climates and are epiphytic, meaning they hang from trees with their roots exposed. Epiphytic orchids absorb their water and nutrients from the rain, air, and other debris that collects nearby. While most notable for their blue varieties, Vanda are vibrantly colored and range from dark purple to red, pink, yellow, orange, and white. . Photos by Hank Davis. . #LongwoodGardens #OrchidExtravaganza #Conservatory #TropicalTerrace #vanda #vandaorchid #orchidaceae #orchid #orchidsofinstagram #orchidstagram #orchidlover #blooming #orchids #visitphilly #kennettsquare #brandywinevalley #botanicgarden #publicgarden #tropicalgarden

A post shared by Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens) on

To visit, a timed ticket is necessary and Longwood Gardens expects certain dates and times to sell out. 

Orchid Extravaganza 2020

Saturday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, March 22
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

