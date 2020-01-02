More Events:

January 02, 2020

Cheers to the new year at Chaddsford Winery's Winter Wine-derland

Enjoy a wine tasting, spin the prize wheel and get cozy by the fire pits

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Winter Wine-derland at Chaddsford Winery Photo by bruce mars/from Pexels

Winter Wine-derland at Chaddsford Winery will take place on two weekends this January.

Chaddsford Winery's Winter Wine-derland returns this January on two weekends. The outdoor festival at the winery in Chester County will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19, and again on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26.

There will be ice carvings, fire pits, live music, speciality cocktails, food trucks and giveaways. It's free to attend and pay-as-you-go for all food and drink.

Those who purchase a wine tasting will be treated to a shot of wine from an ice luge, and those who spend $15 or more will get to spin the prize wheel.

Also, the first 200 guests to arrive each day will receive a free pom-pom beanie.

Chaddsford Winery is among the oldest, largest and most acclaimed wineries in Pennsylvania. It's located in the Brandywine Valley.

Winter Wine-derland

Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19
Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Chaddsford Winery
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

