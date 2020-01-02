More Events:

January 02, 2020

After-hours party at Barnes Foundation includes admission to '30 Americans'

The first Young Professionals Night of 2020 at the museum is coming up

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Barnes Foundation
Party at the Barnes Foundation Courtesy of Barnes Foundation/PhillyVoice

Ready to dance the night away at the Barnes? Attend a Young Professionals Night and enjoy after-hours access, drinks and music.

At the Barnes Foundation, the final day to see the exhibit "30 Americans," featuring works by many of the most important and influential African American artists of the past four decades, is Sunday, Jan. 12

Before it leaves, the museum is throwing a Young Professionals Night on Friday, Jan. 10, inspired by the impactful artwork.

RELATED: Learn Argentine tango at the Barnes Foundation

Since artists featured in "30 Americans," like Mickalene Thomas and Kehinde Wiley, use striking patterns as part of their powerful explorations of identity, party-goers are asked to dress in patterns for the event.

Guests can explore the exhibit and the rest of the museum, as well as enjoy drinks and live music. The sounds of the Afroeaters, the soaring vocals of Cookie Diorio and jazz by V. Shayne Frederick will fill the party.

Tickets to attend are $40 per person ($15 for members) and the first drink of the night is included. The fun will take place 7 to 10 p.m., after the Barnes Foundation has closed for the day.

Young Professionals Night: Power Patterns

Friday, Jan. 10
$40 per person | 7-10 p.m.
Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Barnes Foundation Philadelphia Exhibits Art Museums

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Five matchups to watch when Philly has the ball
010220CarsonWentz

Mummers

2020 Mummers Parade: Photos of the 120th edition of Philadelphia New Year's Day tradition
2020 mummers parade 001

Addiction

Automotive plant closures linked to spike in opioid deaths, Penn Study finds
Auto Plant Opioids

Phillies

MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson sweepstakes could determine NL East favorite
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies-free-agency_010220

Animals

Dog missing from Philadelphia shelter found in New Jersey
ACCT Philly max dog

Parties

Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events
David Bowie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved