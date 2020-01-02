After-hours party at Barnes Foundation includes admission to '30 Americans'

At the Barnes Foundation, the final day to see the exhibit "30 Americans," featuring works by many of the most important and influential African American artists of the past four decades, is Sunday, Jan. 12

Before it leaves, the museum is throwing a Young Professionals Night on Friday, Jan. 10, inspired by the impactful artwork.

Since artists featured in "30 Americans," like Mickalene Thomas and Kehinde Wiley, use striking patterns as part of their powerful explorations of identity, party-goers are asked to dress in patterns for the event.

Guests can explore the exhibit and the rest of the museum, as well as enjoy drinks and live music. The sounds of the Afroeaters, the soaring vocals of Cookie Diorio and jazz by V. Shayne Frederick will fill the party.

Tickets to attend are $40 per person ($15 for members) and the first drink of the night is included. The fun will take place 7 to 10 p.m., after the Barnes Foundation has closed for the day.

Friday, Jan. 10

$40 per person | 7-10 p.m.

Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130



