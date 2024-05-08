More News:

May 08, 2024

Man shot during burglary attempt at jewelry store in Montgomery County, police say

Authorities were investigating the scene at the Shoppes at English Village in Horsham Township on Wednesday morning.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Montgomery County jewelry shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

According to police, an employee at Jems Jewels and Gold interrupted a burglary attempt, and a suspect was shot and hospitalized.

An employee at Jems Jewels and Gold in Montgomery County shot a man during a burglary attempt Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officials arrived at the scene at the Shoppes at English Village in Horsham Township around 5:20 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities. Police said no officers were involved in the shooting. 

In their investigation, authorities used a fire truck ladder to climb to the shopping center's roof. North Penn Now reported that a hole large enough for a person to fit through was cut between the jewelry store and the neighboring Waxing the City shop.

"There is no threat to the public," Horsham Community Police Services said Wednesday morning on social media. "We are asking everyone to avoid the area of the Shoppes for the next several hours to allow the Officers to do their job."

The shopping center's parking lot reopened by 7:17 a.m. Horsham Township Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

