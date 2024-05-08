Two-seater convertibles set to take over Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday

May 08, 2024
Car enthusiasts will be treated to a display of sporty, two-seaters along the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday for a new event called the Roadster Rally.
Proud owners of the convertibles will have them on display from noon to 5 p.m. on the boardwalk between Sixth and 14th streets. Featured cars will include a Ferrari, Jaguar, Corvette and Lamborghini, among other makes and models.
Sales of compact roadsters and other types of convertibles have fallen in the United States in recent years as automakers turn their attention to making more electric vehicles and SUVs. They've become more of a novelty on the road but are still widely appreciated for their pep and craftsmanship.
The cars in Ocean City will be judged and trophies will be awarded at the end of the day. The event is free to attend, and people can enjoy the other amenities on the boardwalk while admiring the cars.
The Roadster Rally is being put on by Blinker Fluid Productions, the same company that holds Wildwood's Modern Muscle Car Invasion that's scheduled for June 29 at the U.S. Naval Air Station Aviation Museum.