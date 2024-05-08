Two-seater convertibles set to take over Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday

Car enthusiasts will be treated to a display of sporty, two-seaters along the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday for a new event called the Roadster Rally.

Proud owners of the convertibles will have them on display from noon to 5 p.m. on the boardwalk between Sixth and 14th streets. Featured cars will include a Ferrari, Jaguar, Corvette and Lamborghini, among other makes and models.