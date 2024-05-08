More Events:

May 08, 2024

Two-seater convertibles set to take over Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday

The inaugural Roadster Rally will span eight blocks along the beachfront and feature cars of all vintages.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Cars
Roadsters Ocean City Source/Blinker Fluid Productions

Two-seater convertibles will line the Ocean City Boardwalk between Sixth Street and 14th Street on Saturday, May 11, for the Roadster Rally.

Car enthusiasts will be treated to a display of sporty, two-seaters along the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday for a new event called the Roadster Rally. 

Proud owners of the convertibles will have them on display from noon to 5 p.m. on the boardwalk between Sixth and 14th streets. Featured cars will include a Ferrari, Jaguar, Corvette and Lamborghini, among other makes and models. 

MOREWeekly walking club returns to Ocean City's boardwalk for the summer

Sales of compact roadsters and other types of convertibles have fallen in the United States in recent years as automakers turn their attention to making more electric vehicles and SUVs. They've become more of a novelty on the road but are still widely appreciated for their pep and craftsmanship.  

The cars in Ocean City will be judged and trophies will be awarded at the end of the day. The event is free to attend, and people can enjoy the other amenities on the boardwalk while admiring the cars. 

The Roadster Rally is being put on by Blinker Fluid Productions, the same company that holds Wildwood's Modern Muscle Car Invasion that's scheduled for June 29 at the U.S. Naval Air Station Aviation Museum. 

Roadster Rally

Saturday, May 11
noon.-5 p.m. | Free
Ocean City boardwalk
Sixth Street to 14th Street

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Cars Ocean City Boardwalk

Videos

Featured

Limited - Medtronic - Percept RC

Penn Medicine neurosurgeon first in U.S. to implant new medical device for patients with Parkinson’s, epilepsy
Limited - S. 9th Street Italian Market - Greased Pole

Celebrate 110 years of culture at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

House GOP wants probe of Philly DA's handling of Kevin Boyle warrant
Larry Krasner Boyle

Sponsored

'IBEW Local 98 members are our foundation'
Limited - IBEW Local Union 98 - Members

Women's Health

Massive study to examine why Black women are more likely to die of most cancers
Black women cancer

Movies

'Superman' director reveals first glimpse of David Corenswet as the Man of Steel
David Corenswet Superman

Eagles

Eagles notes: NFL schedule release, Brandon Hunt to interview with Patriots, cornerback signing
052722BrandonHunt

Entertainment

Libertee Grounds to host mini-golf tournament featuring local beer
libertee grounds mini golf

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved