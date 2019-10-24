'30 Americans' on view at the Barnes Foundation

Art exhibition "30 Americans" is drawn from the acclaimed Rubell Family Collection in Miami and began traveling in 2008.

Now the famed exhibition, featuring works by many of the most important and influential African American artists of the past four decades, is coming to the Barnes Foundation on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.



It's a major moment because "30 Americans" has not been shown in the northeastern United States since 2011, when it was in Washington, D.C.

Featuring around 60 works of sculpture, painting, drawing, photography and video, the exhibition presents American experiences as told from the artists' distinct perspectives.



"30 Americans has been, without question, this century's most impactful exhibition of work by contemporary artists of African descent," said Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw, curator.



Visitors to the Barnes Foundation can view the exhibition starting Sunday, Oct. 27. It will be on view through mid-January 2020.

Admission is $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, $5 for students and free for museum members.

Sunday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 12

The Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.