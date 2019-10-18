Costume from 'The Handmaid's Tale' on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

A major exhibition, "Designs for Different Futures," is opening at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Tuesday, Oct. 22. It will explore how designers today are shaping the future.

"We often think of art museums as places that foster a dialogue between the past and the present, but they also can and should be places that inspire us to think about the future," Timothy Rub, the George D. Widener director and chief executive officer of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, stated.



The exhibition is divided into 11 sections: Resources, Generations, Earths, Bodies, Intimacies, Foods, Jobs, Cities, Materials, Power and Data.

Visitors can view a costume from the series "The Handmaid’s Tale," recyclable and re-healable electronic skin, lab-grown food and so much more. The short video below explains some of the questions (some controversies) that the exhibit raises.

"Designs for Different Futures" will be on display through early-March 2020.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Emmy-nominated designer Ane Crabtree will visit the museum with imagery from "The Handmaid's Tale" to share insights on making costumes for a dystopia.

Tuesday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, March 8, 2020

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130



