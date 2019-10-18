More Events:

October 18, 2019

Costume from 'The Handmaid's Tale' on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

'Designs for Different Futures' is a new, major exhibition

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Exhibits
Designs for Different Futures at Philadelphia Museum of Art Courtesy of/MGM Television

Installation view of 'Designs for Different Futures' featuring a costume from the TV series 'The Handmaid's Tale' created by Ane Crabtree.

A major exhibition, "Designs for Different Futures," is opening at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Tuesday, Oct. 22. It will explore how designers today are shaping the future.

"We often think of art museums as places that foster a dialogue between the past and the present, but they also can and should be places that inspire us to think about the future," Timothy Rub, the George D. Widener director and chief executive officer of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, stated.

RELATED: Inside the Franklin Institute's "The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience"

The exhibition is divided into 11 sections: Resources, Generations, Earths, Bodies, Intimacies, Foods, Jobs, Cities, Materials, Power and Data.

Visitors can view a costume from the series "The Handmaid’s Tale," recyclable and re-healable electronic skin, lab-grown food and so much more. The short video below explains some of the questions (some controversies) that the exhibit raises.

"Designs for Different Futures" will be on display through early-March 2020.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Emmy-nominated designer Ane Crabtree will visit the museum with imagery from "The Handmaid's Tale" to share insights on making costumes for a dystopia.

"Designs for Different Futures"

Tuesday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, March 8, 2020
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Exhibits Philadelphia Museum of Art Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Anonymous Eagles player (wrongly) believes Carson Wentz is the problem on offense
1520922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Court

Philly bike courier found not guilty of most serious charge in fatal Rittenhouse stabbing
1017_michael white trial

Health Stories

In Honduras, Jefferson Health surgeon finds patients' determination 'astounding'
Honduras Medical Mission Trip 1

Phillies

Odds for Phillies' next manager: Buck Showalter, Joe Girardi are heavy favorites
Joe Girardi Phillies manager odds

Celebrities

Take a tour of former Sixer JJ Redick's ultimate pad in Brooklyn
JJ Redick home tour Brooklyn

Food & Drink

Barra Rossa hosting six-course Halloween dinner on Mischief Night
Barra Rossa Halloween dinner

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved