Learn Argentine tango at the Barnes Foundation

Learn to dance the tango at the Barnes Foundation on Friday, Jan. 3, with Emiliano Messiez Tango Trio and the Philadelphia Argentine Tango School.

Arrive at the museum on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 6 p.m. for a beginners lesson before dancing the night away to live music.

Tickets are $28 and include access to the museum. Guests can see masterpieces by Van Gogh, Matisse, Picasso and other famous artists, as well as the exhibit "30 Americans."

During the event, cocktails and food will be available for purchase. There will be carne asada empanadas, choripan chorizo sandwiches and an Argentine cheese plate.

Friday, Jan. 3

6-8 p.m. | $28 per person

Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130



