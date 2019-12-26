More Events:

December 26, 2019

Learn Argentine tango at the Barnes Foundation

There will be live music and after-hours access to the museum

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Take a tango lesson at the Barnes Foundation on Friday, Jan. 3.

Learn to dance the tango at the Barnes Foundation on Friday, Jan. 3, with Emiliano Messiez Tango Trio and the Philadelphia Argentine Tango School.

Arrive at the museum on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 6 p.m. for a beginners lesson before dancing the night away to live music.

RELATED: Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events | Traditional Irish music to be performed at Museum of the American Revolution

Tickets are $28 and include access to the museum. Guests can see masterpieces by Van Gogh, Matisse, Picasso and other famous artists, as well as the exhibit "30 Americans."

During the event, cocktails and food will be available for purchase. There will be carne asada empanadas, choripan chorizo sandwiches and an Argentine cheese plate.

Argentine Tango

Friday, Jan. 3
6-8 p.m. | $28 per person
Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

