Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events

During Philly Loves Bowie Week, fans will celebrate the Starman, who passed away in January 2016 from liver cancer. Throughout the city, there will be special events paying tribute to the legendary rock star from Friday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 12.

Places like Johnny Brenda's, PFS Roxy Theater and Union Transfer are participating.

Below are four events you should have on your radar, but there are plenty more to check out, too. You can view the full schedule on the Philly Loves Bowie Week website.

Friday, Jan. 3 – "We Can Be Heroes: A Bowie-Inspired Art Exhibition"

The National Liberty Museum will kick off Philly Loves Bowie Week with an opening reception for "We Can Be Heroes," a new Bowie-inspired exhibit with a mixture of sculpture, paintings and digital artwork. At the opening reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., refreshments will be served, including a Bowie-themed beer from Round Guys Brewing Co. and Powers whiskey. There will be live music, a poetry reading and a pop-up shop, too. Admission is $12 for adults.



Monday, Jan. 6 – Screening of "The Sigma Kids"

Head to the PFS Roxy Theater for a 7 p.m. screening of the documentary about Bowie's time in Philadelphia and the fans who waited for him outside Sigma Sound Studios. Partial proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Cancer Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, in Bowie’s memory.

Wednesday, Jan. 8 – Sing Your Life Karaoke presents BowieOke

Starting at 8 p.m. at Johnny Brenda's in Fishtown, fans can sing Bowie songs for the crowd. Those interested in getting up on stage should arrive early to sign up and choose what hit they want to perform.

Saturday, Jan. 11 – A Night of Stardust

For the second year in a row, Union Transfer is hosting a concert where a lineup of talented musicians will cover Bowie's greatest hits. Concert-goers are encouraged to dress in their best Bowie-inspired looks for the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $25 and expected to sell out.

Friday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 12

Various locations in Philadelphia

