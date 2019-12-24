More Events:

December 24, 2019

Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events

There are concerts, art exhibits and more honoring David Bowie, who died in January 2016

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties David Bowie
David Bowie PA Images/Sipa USA

David Bowie died in January 2016 following an 18-month battle with cancer. In Philadelphia, fans pay tribute to the singer each January with Philly Loves Bowie Week.

During Philly Loves Bowie Week, fans will celebrate the Starman, who passed away in January 2016 from liver cancer. Throughout the city, there will be special events paying tribute to the legendary rock star from Friday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 12.

Places like Johnny Brenda's, PFS Roxy Theater and Union Transfer are participating.

RELATED: Roundup of New Year's Eve parties in Philly | These are the 20 best books of 2019, chosen by Amazon editors

Below are four events you should have on your radar, but there are plenty more to check out, too. You can view the full schedule on the Philly Loves Bowie Week website.

Friday, Jan. 3 – "We Can Be Heroes: A Bowie-Inspired Art Exhibition"

The National Liberty Museum will kick off Philly Loves Bowie Week with an opening reception for "We Can Be Heroes," a new Bowie-inspired exhibit with a mixture of sculpture, paintings and digital artwork. At the opening reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., refreshments will be served, including a Bowie-themed beer from Round Guys Brewing Co. and Powers whiskey. There will be live music, a poetry reading and a pop-up shop, too. Admission is $12 for adults.

Monday, Jan. 6 – Screening of "The Sigma Kids"

Head to the PFS Roxy Theater for a 7 p.m. screening of the documentary about Bowie's time in Philadelphia and the fans who waited for him outside Sigma Sound Studios. Partial proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Cancer Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, in Bowie’s memory.

Wednesday, Jan. 8 – Sing Your Life Karaoke presents BowieOke

Starting at 8 p.m. at Johnny Brenda's in Fishtown, fans can sing Bowie songs for the crowd. Those interested in getting up on stage should arrive early to sign up and choose what hit they want to perform.

Saturday, Jan. 11 – A Night of Stardust

For the second year in a row, Union Transfer is hosting a concert where a lineup of talented musicians will cover Bowie's greatest hits. Concert-goers are encouraged to dress in their best Bowie-inspired looks for the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $25 and expected to sell out.

Philly Love Bowie Week 2020

Friday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 12
Various locations in Philadelphia

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties David Bowie Philadelphia Concerts Pop Culture Celebrities Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Wentz changes the narrative, Pederson makes Garrett look bad
Carson-Wentz-celebrates_122319_usat

Wawa

Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data
Wawa data breach

Healthy Eating

Vitamin B12 deficiency a serious risk for vegans, experts say
Vegan Vitamin B12

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' playoff-clinching scenarios, as well as their likely/ideal playoff opponents
122319CarsonWentzRussellWilson

Streaming

Netflix's 'The Witcher' tries to fill void left by conclusion of 'Game of Thrones'
The Witcher Freya Allan

Holiday

Time to ring in 2020: Roundup of New Year's Eve parties in Philly
New Year's Eve parties

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved