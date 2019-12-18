These are the 20 best books of 2019, chosen by Amazon editors

If you're searching for a last-minute gift to buy, look no further. Amazon has published its list of the 20 best books of 2019, picked by its editors.

From memoirs to mysteries, there's something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Taking the top spot is "The Testaments: The Sequel to The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood. The novel opens up 15 years after the events of "The Handmaid's Tale" and is narrated by three distinct characters: Aunt Lydia, Agnes and Daisy.

Also on the list is "Three Women," a non-fiction book that covers the sexual and emotional lives of three different women in the United States; Pulitzer Prize-winner Colson Whitehead's "The Nickel Boys," set during the Civil Rights movement and based on a true story of a reform school in Florida; and "The Silent Patient," a twisty thriller that skyrocketed to No. 1 on The New York Times Best-Seller List.

Check out the full list below.

Amazon Editors' Top 20 Best Books of 2019

In the summer, Amazon published its list of the 20 best books of 2019 so far. "City of Girls" was the winner. The other books that made both lists are "The Silent Patient," "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed," "Ask Again, Yes: A Novel," and "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous: A Novel."

