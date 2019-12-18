More Culture:

December 18, 2019

These are the 20 best books of 2019, chosen by Amazon editors

If you have a reader in your life, gift them one of these top titles

By Sinead Cummings
Amazon editors announce their picks for the best books of 2019. Taking the top spot is 'The Testaments: The Sequel to The Handmaid's Tale' by Margaret Atwood.

If you're searching for a last-minute gift to buy, look no further. Amazon has published its list of the 20 best books of 2019, picked by its editors.

From memoirs to mysteries, there's something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Philly's Vedge named one of the most important restaurants of the decade | Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2019 is 'they' | 2019's best animal stories: A kangaroo heist, a weeks-long emu chase, and more

Taking the top spot is "The Testaments: The Sequel to The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood. The novel opens up 15 years after the events of "The Handmaid's Tale" and is narrated by three distinct characters: Aunt Lydia, Agnes and Daisy.

Also on the list is "Three Women," a non-fiction book that covers the sexual and emotional lives of three different women in the United States; Pulitzer Prize-winner Colson Whitehead's "The Nickel Boys," set during the Civil Rights movement and based on a true story of a reform school in Florida; and "The Silent Patient," a twisty thriller that skyrocketed to No. 1 on The New York Times Best-Seller List.

Check out the full list below.

Amazon Editors' Top 20 Best Books of 2019

  1. "The Testaments: The Sequel to The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood
  2. "The Nickel Boys: A Novel" by Colson Whitehead
  3. "Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me" by Adrienne Brodeur
  4. "Quichotte: A Novel" by Salman Rushdie
  5. "The Starless Sea: A Novel" by Erin Morgenstern
  6. "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber" by Mike Isaac
  7. "City of Girls: A Novel" by Elizabeth Gilbert
  8. "They Called Us Enemy" by George Takei, Justin Eisinger and Steven Scott
  9. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
  10. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed" by Lori Gottlieb
  11. "The Dutch House: A Novel" by Ann Patchett
  12. "Red at the Bone: A Novel" by Jacqueline Woodson
  13. "Ask Again, Yes: A Novel" by Mary Beth Keane
  14. "The World That We Knew: A Novel" by Alice Hoffman
  15. "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous: A Novel" by Ocean Vuong
  16. "I Will Never See the World Again: The Memoir of an Imprisoned Writer" by Ahmet Altan, translated by Yasemin Congar
  17. "The Water Dancer: A Novel" by Ta-Nehisi Coates
  18. "Ninth House" by Leigh Bardugo
  19. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo
  20. "Things We Didn't Talk About When I Was a Girl: A Memoir" by Jeannie Vanasco

In the summer, Amazon published its list of the 20 best books of 2019 so far. "City of Girls" was the winner. The other books that made both lists are "The Silent Patient," "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed," "Ask Again, Yes: A Novel," and "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous: A Novel."

Sinead Cummings
