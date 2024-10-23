More Events:

Cosmic light show that promises a 'visit from the stars' comes to Jenkintown

Astra Lumina — a night walk that brings constellations to the Earth through projections, lighting and sound — opens Nov. 21.

By Kristin Hunt
Family-Friendly Stars
The Abington Art Center will host the Astra Lumina night walk experience, which re-creates constellations.

A "cosmic adventure" that has toured Seattle, Dallas and Los Angeles will soon light up the Philadelphia region.

Astra Lumina, an immersive light show that mimics constellations, opens at the Abington Art Center on Thursday, Nov. 21. The hourlong night walk features projections, lighting and music that promise visitors a "visit from the stars." The pathway winds through the Jenkintown gallery's 27-acre grounds, the former estate of Sears chairman Lessing Rosenwald.

Star trekkers will encounter "stellar visions" and "stardust rays" along the way, as well as photo ops. Food, drink and merchandise will be available for purchase.

Philadelphia is the fifth U.S. market for Astra Lumina, which has sold over 500,000 tickets. The show is the work of the Montreal production studio Moment Factory, which specializes in immersive outdoor experiences.

Astra Lumina will run Thursdays through Sundays, with timed entrances between 5:15-8 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the walk will be canceled.

Astra Lumina

Thursday, Nov. 21, to Sunday, Dec. 15
Various times | $25-$38
Abington Art Center
515 Meetinghouse Rd. Jenkintown

Kristin Hunt
