More News:

May 07, 2025

Multi-year renovations on Commodore Barry Bridge begin with installation of new lane barrier

A steel movable wall is replacing the old concrete one. Traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction overnight on weeknights.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Commodore Barry Bridge
Commodore Barry Bridge Revamp Thomas P. Costello/Imagn Images

The Commodore Barry Bridge, which connects Bridgeport, New Jersey, with Chester, Pennsylvania, is under construction beginning with a project to replace its moveable concrete barrier wall with a new steel one.

The Commodore Barry Bridge is under construction. Beginning this week, a project got underway to replace its moveable concrete barrier wall with a new steel one.

Installation will take "approximately four-to-five weeks," per a press release from the Delaware River Port Authority. On weeknights from the hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., only one lane will be open in each direction on the five-lane bridge. Construction is beginning in South Jersey before moving west to Pennsylvania.

RELATED: As traffic on Delaware River Bridge rises, Pa. and N.J. turnpikes weigh options to ease congestion

The DRPA warns that motorists should expect traffic delays, particularly on Thursday and Friday evenings for "shore-bound" drivers.

The new barrier is a part of a $220 million rehabilitation project for the Commodore Barry Bridge that is starting this spring with an estimated completion of early 2028. It also includes repainting the bridge, deck repairs and safety upgrades. 

The DRPA notes that the barrier wall, which spans three miles, "is being replaced with a modern steel system and a new barrier transfer machine that enhances safety, offers better crash protection with reduced deflection, reduces wear on the barrier transfer machine, and improves long-term performance. Similar steel barriers and modern transfer machines are already installed on the Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman Bridges."

The bridge's concrete barrier had been installed in the early 2000s. Before that, the center lane was kept open as a buffer between the vehicles traveling in opposite directions. The Commodore Barry Bridge connects Bridgeport, Gloucester County, with Chester, Delaware County. 

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy
Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Commodore Barry Bridge Philadelphia New Jersey Chester

Videos

Featured

1000x650_Cape-May-Beach_COPYRIGHT_HoneyTrek_20240624_130819-Edit.jpg

One summer wow after another in NJ
Limited - Hagley - Water

Step into summer at Hagley Museum

Just In

Must Read

Education

Fifth grader to compete in second national spelling bee

jayden jiang national spelling bee

Sponsored

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest

Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Arts & Culture

Philly circus program loses NEA grant weeks before show opening

NEA cuts Philly circadium

Men's Health

Looking for a workout boost? Try exercising with a buddy

Gym Workout Partners

Food & Drink

Teachers, nurses can get freebies at these restaurants this week

Teacher Nurses Week

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved