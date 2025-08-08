New movie about a Philly woman who runs an iced tea business is a 'love story' to the city, local filmmaker says

Screenwriter Eboni Ferguson tells the story of a young businesswoman who starts a tea company in her new film," Some Real Sugar Honey Iced Tea." Though Ferguson has never marketed the drink, the movie is inspired by her real life — and a recipe made by her mom.

"I didn't really like the tea that much, but everyone else loved it," said Ferguson, who stars in the movie. "She would gather people together, and she would let the sun hit it (which) would make the tea dark. So I was like, 'Wow, that would be dope if I put that in the movie.'"

In 1 hour and 45 minutes, the film follows a Philadelphia woman named Ayana as she starts her business, struggles with her mother's addiction issues and finds love. Ferguson, who grew up in West Philly, said the movie highlights the complexities of urban communities and shines a light on life in Philly.

The film premieres Sunday, Aug. 31 at Maddie's Place at 5151 Cedar Ave., and Ferguson plans to have it available on Tubi within the month, although she said she hopes it will be picked up by a larger streaming service, as well. A documentary about the making of the movie is available now on Tubi.

"Some Real Sugar Honey Iced Tea" is not an autobiographical drama, but Ferguson said the movie pulls from her father's addiction, her experience with discrimination and her desire to open a poetry cafe — something Ayana does in the film.

"Everything about everything that Ayana goes through is not about Eboni, but a lot of it came from my own experiences, even her struggles with colorism in her home," Ferguson said. "Being a dark-skinned woman myself, I struggled with colorism in school, so it reflects a lot of things that I've been through."

The film was entirely shot in Philadelphia except for one scene that was filmed in the Poconos. There are glimpses of South Street, Market Street, Penn's Landing and Awbury Park — the scene there features the Philly Girls Jump double dutch team.

Filming locally was a way for Ferguson to show the city in a positive light. She called the project a "tribute and a love story to Philadelphia," noting the city's positives often are overshadowed by narratives about gun violence and crime.

"Philadelphia is a very positive place when it comes to how sick we are in the arts culture ... I wanted to show in the film not only some of the dark sides of Philadelphia, but also the beautiful side of Philly and why we're the best city," Ferguson said.

"Some Real Sugar Honey Iced Tea" includes a cameo by Philadelphia novelist Omar Tyree, the bestselling author of "Flyy Girl," who plays himself. Ferguson said "Flyy Girl" was the first significant novel she read as a child. As an adult, having the opportunity to work with Tyree was a dream come true, Ferguson said.

"I used to always tell my friends, 'I'm gonna work with Omar one day,'" Ferguson said. "So that probably was the most dope part of the film."

The movie was produced by FWI Productions and 54Vision Productions, and directed by Courtney Lyneé.