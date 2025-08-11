Comedian Nate Bargatze adopts pup from PSPCA and names her Philly

While stopped in Philly on tour over the weekend, comedian Nate Bargatze said he rescued a dog from a local shelter.

In an Instagram post showing his Friday performance, Bargatze ended the show saying that he wanted to show audiences something that he got today. He's then seen holding a small pooch, which he said he adopted from a local PSPCA location and named Philly.

"I finally got a second dog and this is it, so I'll always have a special place for you guys," Bargatze said during his show at Wells Fargo Center.

The PSPCA said the dog previously named Strudel was rescued by its animal law enforcement team alongside 20 other dogs at the end of July. Bargatze said the dog had been saved from an unsavory breeder, though he joked that she looked like an expensive animal who belonged in a wealthy household.

The performer who's from Nashville has a bit of a reputation as a dog lover. In his Netflix special, "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze," he had made a joke about how he wanted a second dog, but his wife did not. She had said it was too much work, and Bargatze spoke sarcastically about the extra work it would take to let two dogs out instead of one.

Bargatze is on tour promoting his book, "Big Dumb Eyes," which was released in May. His next Pennsylvania show is at the Santander Arena in Reading on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Watch the full clip below: