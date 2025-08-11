Recent former Phillies: Carlos Estévez is dominant, Mick Abel impressing in new home

Trade season is over and the Phillies have finished looking elsewhere for upgrades.

The early returns on their trade deadline acquisitions is pretty darn good, as the Phils have opened a 5.5-game lead over the Mets in the NL East thanks in large part to dominating closing performances from Jhoan Duran, and outfield contributions from Harrison Bader.

Still, it's natural to wonder about the road not taken. Here's a look at how some recent former Phillies are playing right now. First, a look at some of the players the Phillies sent away at the trade deadline:

Mick Abel, SP, Twins

The best prospect traded away by Philly last month was former first-round pick Abel, who made a historic debut for the team earlier in the year before falling back to Earth. The 23-year-old did not get called up to the Twins after being traded, but it seems inevitable that it'll happen soon. In two appearances with Triple-A St. Paul since the trade, he has allowed just one run in 9.1 innings, pitching around six walks and five hits.

Eduardo Tait, C, Twins

At just 18, Tait was a high potential but low floor prospect sent to Minnesota in the Duran trade. In eight games with Cedar Rapids (high A ball), he is hitting .242 with one homer.

Hendry Mendez, OF, Twins

Mendez was one of two prospects sent to Minnesota for Bader. He has been red hot to kick off his stint in Wichita, hitting .387 with six RBI in eight games. He is just 21, currently starring at the Double-A level.

Geremy Villoria, SP, Twins

And finally Villoria, who still can't legally drive in most states at 16 years of age. He has tossed five scoreless innings for the team's Dominican Summer League squad.

And now a look at a few guys who did not return to the team for various reasons from the 2024 Phillies' 96-win team:

Jeff Hoffman, RP, Blue Jays

Hoffman has been collecting saves for Toronto, he is near the league lead with 26 of them, but he's been wildly inconsistent. Like Sunday against the Dodgers, when he both blew a save and earned a win. His afternoon:

•Walk

•Walk in a run to blow save

•Foul out to end 8th

•Offense scores a run to go back ahead

•Walk

•Walk

•Sac bunt

•Walk



The Phillies essentially decided on signing Jordan Romano instead of Hoffman and he's been bad, too. But maybe the team dodged a bullet with Hoffman, who has a 4.50 ERA and might have been just good enough to keep the Phillies from aggressively making the Duran trade.

Carlos Estévez, RP, Royals

It would be hard to argue, however, that letting Estévez walk (after the Phils added him at last year's deadline) was not a mistake. The Royals closer has 29 saves, most in the AL, and a 2.86 ERA this season.

Seranthony Domínguez, RP, Blue Jays

Domínguez was traded at the deadline from the Orioles to the Jays, putting him on his third team in two seasons. He's had trouble adjusting to his new team, with a 9.64 ERA in 4.1 innings pitched so far for Toronto. The Phils acquired Austin Hays for him last spring.

Gregory Soto, RP, Mets

The former Phillies' lefty was re-routed to the Mets after playing in Baltimore for two half seasons (for two pitching prospects the Phillies like a lot). He's been good in New York, and has not allowed an earned run yet through six situational appearances for them.

Spencer Turnbull, RP, Cubs

Turnbull couldn't stick with the Blue Jays, but after being released he has pitched well for the Cubs in the minor leagues, with a 2.25 ERA after one outing in the Arizona Complex League. He could be called up to the majors to help the Cubs make a postseason push.

Austin Hays, OF, Reds

Hays is playing well for the contending Reds, in somewhat of a part-time role this season. He is slashing a respectable .255/.313/.443 with 10 homers and 44 RBI. Those power numbers would slot him sixth on the Phillies in HR and RBI, were he still a platoon outfielder in Philly.

Kody Clemens, UTIL, Twins

Clemens has 13 homers and 35 RBI for the lowly Twins right now, and he is getting plenty of playing time after the team's trade deadline fire sale.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports