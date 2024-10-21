Costumed colonists will re-create the British occupation of Philly next month

An upcoming museum event will take Philadelphians back to 1777, when the British army captured the city.

The Museum of the American Revolution will re-create the Brits' nine-month occupation next month as part of its annual "Occupied Philadelphia" event. Over 50 costumed performers will help visitors relive this chapter in Revolutionary War history on Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10.

Each day will begin with a 10 a.m. reading of the proclamation that made Philadelphia an occupied city. Red coats will also unfurl the Union Jack at the museum's outdoor plaza in Old City at this time. Visitors can then browse a colonial marketplace, full of stalls manned by carpenters, farmers and dressmakers.

While those activities are free and open to all, additional tickets are required for the guided walking tours, which include a "spy challenge" to help the American rebels. Budding history "explorers" can also meet British soldiers and Americans living under their occupation — and gather intel for the spymaster — for an extra fee.

Retired and active military members and Blue Star families can claim free admission to the museum over "Occupied Philadelphia" weekend or the following Monday, which is Veterans Day. Members can also stop by the third floor for a free teatime.

Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10

10 a.m.-5 p.m.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia



