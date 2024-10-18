Inaugural Philly Coffee Festival offers tastings from more than 30 roasters

Looking for a caffeine buzz with a little extra punch this weekend? The inaugural Philly Coffee Festival will have you covered with more than 30 roasters gathered in one place for tastings and exhibitions on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival at the 23rd Street Armory gives coffee lovers the chance to sample drinks and chat with the master roasters at various booths set up at the venue. There also will be snacks and live music. A limited number of tickets are still available for scheduled time slots and VIP passes on Saturday and Sunday.

The list of roasters includes La Colombe, Pilgrim Roasters, Bucks County Coffee Co. and Talk N' Coffee. Some up-and-comers including West Philly's Madis Coffee Roasters will also be at the event.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Remaining general admission tickets cover three-hour time slots. VIP tickets can be purchased for early admission and sessions offering access to expedited lines. There are also all-day VIP tickets for either day available.

The event is being produced by Craft Hospitality LLC, which is behind similar coffee festivals in San Francisco, Austin and Washington, D.C.

Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20Times and ticket prices vary | $24+23rd Street Armory22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia