More Events:

October 18, 2024

Inaugural Philly Coffee Festival offers tastings from more than 30 roasters

A limited number of tickets are still available for this weekend's event, which will feature exhibitions, snacks and live music.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Coffee
Philly Coffee Festival Chevanon Photography/Pexels.com

The inaugural Philly Coffee Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at the 23rd Street Armory.

Looking for a caffeine buzz with a little extra punch this weekend? The inaugural Philly Coffee Festival will have you covered with more than 30 roasters gathered in one place for tastings and exhibitions on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival at the 23rd Street Armory gives coffee lovers the chance to sample drinks and chat with the master roasters at various booths set up at the venue. There also will be snacks and live music. A limited number of tickets are still available for scheduled time slots and VIP passes on Saturday and Sunday.

MORENorthern Liberties bars to compete in Halloween-themed bloody mary competition

The list of roasters includes La Colombe, Pilgrim Roasters, Bucks County Coffee Co. and Talk N' Coffee. Some up-and-comers including West Philly's Madis Coffee Roasters will also be at the event.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Remaining general admission tickets cover three-hour time slots. VIP tickets can be purchased for early admission and sessions offering access to expedited lines. There are also all-day VIP tickets for either day available.

The event is being produced by Craft Hospitality LLC, which is behind similar coffee festivals in San Francisco, Austin and Washington, D.C.

Philly Coffee Festival

Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20
Times and ticket prices vary | $24+
23rd Street Armory
22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Coffee Philadelphia Beverages Tasting Festivals

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Vietnam Memorial Veterans Day

Thank veterans for their service
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Here are the road closures for Saturday's Philly Bike Ride

philly bike ride road closures

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

Adult Health

Kidney transplants between people with HIV are safe and effective, and may help address donor shortages

HIV-to-HIV Kidney Donation

Streaming

Check out these spooky movies and TV shows ahead of Halloween

Halloween streaming guide

Sixers

Where do Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George rank among the best players in the NBA?

Joel Embiid 10.16.24

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties bars to compete in bloody mary competition

bloody mary northern liberties

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved