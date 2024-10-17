Northern Liberties bars to compete in Halloween-themed bloody mary competition

Northern Liberties bars and restaurants will show off some of the best and boo-ziest brunch cocktails over the next two weekends during a Halloween-themed bloody mary competition.

The Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Bloody Mary Challenge returns to the neighborhood Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27. During each day of the contest, the 10 participating establishments will serve their own spooky take on the bloody mary, with outlandish colors, glasses and garnishes. Guests can visit as many locations as they would like, purchasing the beverages and then voting for their favorites.

MORE: Some of the city's Halloween pop-up bars are open, ushering in spooky season's nightlife

People can score the drinks they try in categories including spice/heat, taste, vibe and spooky factor. The Monster Mash is pay-as-you-go, and each participating venue will have a QR code to scan and vote online.

In case you want to plan which places to haunt during the Monster Mash, here are the participating restaurants and a sneak peek at the beverages they will be offering:

• Anejo (1001 N. 2nd) will serve the "Sangre de la Gritona," a spicy bloody made with tequila.

• Bar1010 (701 N. 2nd) has the "Not Another Bloody Mary," which includes a "pizza shop inspired garnish."

• Bourbon & Branch (705 N. 2nd) will be serving the "Monsters Get The Munchies Two," made with tomatillo, green chile vodka and a Tajin rim. It will be served with a syringe of spicy red bloody mix, and garnished with a smash burger, slice of pizza, chicken nuggets, bacon and onion rings.

• El Camino Real (1040 N. 2nd) is offering the "Vampire’s Kiss," which it describes as a "clarified Bloody Maria" made with with "bloody" ice cubes and topped with pork belly, pickled garlic and vampire teeth.

• Figo (1033 N. 2nd) will have the "Carrie’s Revenge," with basil-infused vodka, San Marzano tomato juice and spicy pickled vegetables. It will be served in a blood bag with a syringe.

• Jerry’s Bar (129 W. Laurel) will be serving the "Dragon’s Breath," made with the restaurant's signature bloody mix, tabasco-spiced mezcal and habanero simple syrup. It will be garnished with a jumbo shrimp, candied bacon, celery, pickled vegetables and a black charcoal salt rim.

• North Third (801 N. 3rd) will have the "Black Widow Bloody Mary," with spicy bloody mary mix and black vodka. Its garnishes will include celery, a spicy hot pepper, candied bacon, sausages and a creepy candy eyeball, served with a Tajín-rimmed glass.

• Set NoLibs (1030 N. 2nd) will offer the "Set Spice," made with Thai chili Sriracha sauce and topped with a cheesesteak slider.

• Silk City (435 Spring Garden) will be serving the "Skull Island," a tropical-themed bloody mary made with pineapple vodka, mango puree and cayenne pepper. It will be garnished with pineapple-chipotle gummy skulls, grilled pineapple, hot pepper and served in a tall Tiki glass.

• Standard Tap (901 N. 2nd) will have the "Bloody BLT," which will be made with bloody mary mix, bacon-infused vodka, smoked paprika rim and a miniature BLT garnish.

Oct. 19-20; Oct. 26-27



Hours and prices vary by establishment



Various locations in Northern Liberties