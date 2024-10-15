Whooping cough cases are on the rise – particularly in Pennsylvania

Whooping cough is on the rise throughout the United States – and Pennsylvania has the most reported cases.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the U.S. has recorded 17,611 whooping cough cases through Oct. 5 – more than four times the 3,988 reported at the same point last year. There have been 2,209 cases in Pennsylvania, up from 209 last year. New Jersey has recorded 423 cases, up from 165.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by a bacteria known as Bordetella pertussis. The illness spreads when someone coughs, releasing bacterial particles into the air that other people then breathe in. The name, "whooping cough," comes from the "whoop" sound people make as they breathe in following the severe coughing fits the infection causes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Children and teenagers have been most affected by the rise in cases in Philadelphia, according to the city's department of public health, which put out an advisory in May about the increase in whooping cough.

Getting the pertussis vaccine is the best way to prevent whooping cough. Babies who have not yet had a full course of vaccines are most susceptible to whooping cough and may have serious complications from the illness. People who are unvaccinated, older people with diminished vaccination immunity and people with pre-existing health conditions, such as asthma and primary immunodeficiency disorders, are also at high risk of contracting the illness.

Whooping cough often starts with the symptoms of a common cold, such as a runny or stuffy nose, a low fever and a cough. People can spread the illness from the onset of symptoms up to two weeks from when the coughing begins. The cough can last for weeks, even months, according to the CDC.

Masking, isolation and remote work and school during the COVID-19 pandemic and the years that followed led to a drop in pertussis cases. Missed vaccinations during the pandemic may be contributing to the surge in cases, the CDC says. The percentage of children who had received at least three DTaP shots – which covers diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis – fell from 94.3% in the years preceding the pandemic to 92.5% in the first years of the pandemic. The vaccination rates for other childhood immunizations fell by similar amounts.

The CDC recommends everyone get vaccinated against whooping cough to prevent infection and spread of the illness. This includes babies and children, pre-teens and teenagers, women who are pregnant and adults. Two types of combination vaccines exist: DTaP for babies and children under 7, and Tdap for older children and adults. Each of those shots also include vaccinations for diphtheria and tetanus.

The CDC recommends:

• Babies get three doses of DTap at two, four and six months. • Children get two booster shots, one between 15 and 18 months and another between ages 4 and 6. • Pre-teens get one shot of Tdap between ages 11 and 12. • Teens who didn't get Tdap between 11 and 12 get a shot the next time they see a health care provider. • Adults who have never received a Tdap shot get one.

The CDC also recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds on a regular basis.

Antibiotics known as postexposure antimicrobial prophylaxis may help prevent infection in people who may have been exposed to whooping cough. The CDC recommends that people talk to a health care provider if they think they may be at risk of infection.