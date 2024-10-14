Millions of adults have ADHD — and many more suspect they do, too

More adults believe they may have attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, due to an influx in information being shared on social media. But they aren't necessarily seeking the proper medical guidance.

A national survey of 1,000 U.S. adults found that 25% suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD, but only 13% said they shared their suspicions with a doctor. The survey, commissioned by Ohio State University, also found that younger adults are more likely to believe they have undiagnosed ADHD and to take action.

ADHD is a brain development disorder that starts in childhood and can continue into adulthood, according to the Cleveland Clinic. People with ADHD may have difficulty maintaining attention or controlling their impulses, leading to challenges at school, work and home. Some people outgrow the condition, but others still have symptoms as adults. And some people are not diagnosed with ADHD until adulthood, because their symptoms were either ignored or misdiagnosed as children.

In 2023, there were about 15.5 million U.S. adults with ADHD, and about half of them had received their diagnoses as adults, according to a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"There's definitely more awareness of how (ADHD) can continue to affect folks into adulthood and a lot of people who are realizing, once their kids have been diagnosed, that they fit these symptoms as well, given that it's a genetic disorder," said Justin Barterian, a clinical assistant professor in Ohio State’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. "If you're watching videos on social media and it makes you think that you may meet criteria for the disorder, I would encourage you to seek an evaluation from a psychologist or a psychiatrist or a physician to get it checked out."



ADHD can be difficult to diagnose in adults, because some symptoms are similar to mental health conditions like depression or anxiety. Barterian suggested people get referrals from their primary care providers to see a mental health expert who can accurately evaluate, diagnose and treat their symptoms.

Here's what to know about the symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of adult ADHD:



What are symptoms of ADHD in adults?

Generally, adult ADHD symptoms are similar to those in children, but they play out in different environments. For instance, adults with ADHD might experience job-related symptoms rather than school-related symptoms.

There are three subtypes of ADHD: inattentive ADHD, hyperactive and impulsive ADHD, and combined ADHD.



According to Cleveland Clinic, people with inattentive ADHD symptoms may have difficulty staying focused, paying attention when others are speaking, following through with tasks and organizing. They also might avoid tedious work, make errors due to inattention, become easily distracted, and frequently lose or forget things. To be diagnosed with inattentive ADHD, a person must have at least six of the above symptoms that last more than six months.

People with hyperactive/impulsive ADHD may have difficulty staying seated, doing tasks quietly, being patient for their turn, showing self-restraint in conversations or reading social boundaries. They also might frequently fidget, be restless or have an unusually high activity level. To be diagnosed with this subtype of ADHD, a person must have at least six of the above symptoms that last more than six months.

To have the combined subtype of ADHD, a person must have at least six of the hyperactivity/impulsivity symptoms and at least six of the inattention symptoms.

"Symptoms of ADHD can look different between different people," Barterian said. "Some people might have more difficulty focusing on lectures or with organization, while others may have more social difficulties with impulsivity and trouble following along in conversations."

ADHD is diagnosed by a health care provider, usually a psychologist or psychiatrist, based on a person's medical history and current symptoms. The doctor may ask about current symptoms and childhood symptoms. The process typically involves a questionnaire designed for diagnosing ADHD, because there aren't lab or medical tests that can diagnose the disorder.

How is ADHD treated?

There is no cure for ADHD, but it can be treated in a variety of ways. Medication is the most common and effective way to treat ADHD, and there are various forms used including stimulants, non-stimulants and antidepressants, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Other treatments include psychotherapy and adaptation strategies like setting routines, keeping a planner or using smart phone apps.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, some adults with ADHD symptoms that interfere with their ability to work may qualify for workplace accommodations. These may include breaks, noise-canceling headphones, working from home or job-coaching assistance.

It's common for adults with ADHD to have other mental health or brain development-related conditions, so people with ADHD also may receive treatment for conditions like anxiety, depression, learning disorders, stress or substance use disorders.