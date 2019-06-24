More Culture:

June 24, 2019

Amazon announces its picks for the 20 best books of 2019 so far

Taking top spot on the list is 'City of Girls' by Elizabeth Gilbert

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Amazon announced its picks for Best Books of the Year So Far.

Need something to read on the beach this summer? 

Amazon has chosen "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert, author of "Eat, Pray, Love," as the best book of 2019 so far. 

The novel is a love story set in the 1940s New York City theater world, told from the perspective of an older woman looking back at her youth.

Each year, Amazon publishes two lists. There's the Best Books of the Year So Far, which is published in June, and the Best Books of the Year, which comes out in December.

The best books of 2019 so far, chosen by Amazon editors, includes a novel by Philadelphia-based author Jennifer Weiner, a memoir by famous food writer and restaurant critic Ruth Reichl, and a book that takes readers behind the scenes of a therapist's world, which is currently being developed into a TV series with Eva Longoria and ABC.

Check out the full list below to find your next beach read.

Top 20 Picks for Best Books of the Year So Far

  1. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert
  2. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
  3. "Once More We Saw Stars: A Memoir" by Jayson Greene
  4. "Mrs. Everything" by Jennifer Weiner
  5. "The Night Tiger" by Yangsze Choo
  6. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
  7. "Underland: A Deep Time Journey" by Robert Macfarlane
  8. "The Unwinding of the Miracle: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes After" by Julie Yip-Williams
  9. "Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir" by Ruth Reichl
  10. "Cari Mora" by Thomas Harris
  11. "Ask Again, Yes: A Novel" by Mary Beth Keane
  12. "The Parisian" by Isabella Hammad
  13. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed" by Lori Gottlieb
  14. "Miracle Creek: A Novel" by Angie Kim
  15. "Formation: A Woman's Memoir of Stepping Out of Line" by Ryan Leigh Dostie
  16. "The Guest Book: A Novel" by Sarah Blake
  17. "A Woman Is No Man: A Novel" by Etaf Rum
  18. "The River: A Novel" by Peter Heller
  19. "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous: A Novel" by Ocean Vuong
  20. "Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland" by Patrick Radden Keefe

