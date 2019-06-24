Amazon announces its picks for the 20 best books of 2019 so far

Need something to read on the beach this summer?

Amazon has chosen "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert, author of "Eat, Pray, Love," as the best book of 2019 so far.

The novel is a love story set in the 1940s New York City theater world, told from the perspective of an older woman looking back at her youth.

Each year, Amazon publishes two lists. There's the Best Books of the Year So Far, which is published in June, and the Best Books of the Year, which comes out in December.

The best books of 2019 so far, chosen by Amazon editors, includes a novel by Philadelphia-based author Jennifer Weiner, a memoir by famous food writer and restaurant critic Ruth Reichl, and a book that takes readers behind the scenes of a therapist's world, which is currently being developed into a TV series with Eva Longoria and ABC.

Check out the full list below to find your next beach read.

Top 20 Picks for Best Books of the Year So Far

