Eagles-Bengals Week 8 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed seven players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals listed four players on their initial injury report.

Here's the Eagles-Bengals injury report, with analysis...

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status TE Dallas Goedert Hamstring DNP LB Zack Baun Shoulder DNP RG Mekhi Becton Concussion DNP DT Byron Young Hamstring DNP CB Eli Ricks Groin Limited WR Ainias Smith Ankle Full TE Albert Okwuegbunam Abdomen Full



Wednesday notes:

• Goedert still isn't practicing. No surprise there.

• Baun injured his shoulder late in the second half against the Giants last Sunday, and did not return. He has been the team's best linebacker so far in 2024.



• Becton suffered his concussion in the first half against the Giants, and obviously did not return. Tyler Steen filled in. Steen has played well whenever he has been called upon this season, and really hasn't been a downgrade at RG.



• RB Saquon Barkley, EDGE Branddon Graham, EDGE Josh Sweat, and CB Darius Slay all got rest days. I choose not to put them in the injury graph above.



Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LT Jordan Mailata: After injuring his hamstring against the Browns Week 7, Mailata stayed on the ground for while, before getting helped off the field by teammate Landon Dickerson and a trainer. He struggled putting weight on his left leg. After getting examined in the medical tent, Mailata was carted off the field. His injury seemed serious, so a trip to IR last week was not surprising. He will miss at least the next three games. Backup swing tackle Fred Johnson started in place of Mailata at LT against the Giants Week 8. Johnson struggled early in that game, but seemed to eventually settle in. He is expected to start once again against the Bengals Week 8.

• WR Britain Covey (IR): Covey has been the team's primary punt returner since 2022. He was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL last season. As a receiver, Covey hasn't gotten many opportunities in the regular offense, but he started to get a little bit of a role this season. In the first three games, he had 7 catches for 34 yards. He previously only had 4 catches in the first two years of his NFL career.



• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.



• WR Ainias Smith (IR): After a shaky camp that finished mildly promisingly, Smith conveniently suffered an ankle injury that allowed the Eagles to IR him while also being able to keep him on their roster. His 21-day window for return was opened last week.



• TE Albert Okwuegbunam (IR): The Eagles burned an IR-DFR designation on Okwuegbunam prior to 53-man cutdowns. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window for return on Wednesday.





Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status S Geno Stone Shin DNP LT Orlando Brown Calf Limited

QB Joe Burrow Right wrist Full DT Kris Jenkins Thumb Full



Wednesday notes:

• Brown is the Bengals' starting LT. He left the Bengals' Week 7 win over the Browns with a calf injury and did not return. Cody Ford filled in for Brown in that game, and would likely start against the Eagles if Brown can't play. When healthy, the Bengals' massive offensive line looks like this:

LT LG C RG RT Orlando Brown

6'8, 350 Cordell Volson

6'6, 315 Ted Karras

6'4, 310 Alex Cappa

6'6, 312 Amarius Mims

6'8, 350



Per PFF, Ford allowed a sack and 3 pressures in 16 pass block snaps against the Browns, though in fairness he was facing Myles Garrett. Still, if Brown can't play, that LT spot is a major concern, as swing tackle Trent Brown and reserve tackle Jaxson Kirkland are done for the season with injuries (as noted in the IR section below).

Ford has mostly been a guard throughout his NFL career, and a backup at that. His career snap counts:

Cody Ford LT LG C RG RT 2019 (BUF) 0 0 0 55 684 2020 (BUF) 0 257 0 127 0 2021 (BUF) 0 0 0 485 0 2022 (ARZ) 0 318 0 0 32 2023 (CIN) 18 0 0 21 0 2024 (CIN) 37 0 0 0 20 TOTAL 55 575 0 688 736



Ford is similarly equipped to play LT as Joshua Ezeudu was last week for the Giants.

It's perhaps a decent sign for the Bengals that Brown was at least a limited participant in practice.

• Stone is a starting safety. 37 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 1 INT this season.



• You can ignore Burrow's inclusion on the injury report. He's on it every week.



Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• CB Dax Hill: Hill was the Bengals' first-round selection in 2022. In 2023, he finished third on the team with 110 tackles and tied for first with 11 pass breakups. He also had 2 INTs and 1.5 sacks. Hill played safety initially for the Bengals, but moved to corner in 2024 and was the Bengals' CB2. His season is over with a torn ACL.



• OT Trent Brown: Brown, a massive 6'8, 380-pound OT, was the starting RT for the Bengals the first three games of the season. Brown's season is over with a patellar tendon tear. The Bengals signed Brown to a one-year deal worth $4.75 million in March, but then selected OT Amarius Mims in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It was anticipated that Mims would start at RT, and Brown would be the swing tackle, but Brown joined the starting lineup after Mims suffered a pectoral injury in training camp. Mims is healthy now, and starting at RT.

• OT Jaxson Kirkland: Kirkland is the Bengals' fourth OT, so his injury wouldn't normally be notable, but with Orlando Brown hurt and Trent Brown done for the season, the Bengals are very thin at offensive tackle. Kirkland's season is over with a biceps tear.



• DE Cam Sample: Rotational DE. Fourth-round pick in 2021, 5 sacks in 3 seasons. He tore his Achilles in training camp, season over.



MORE: Eagles Week 8 power ranking roundup

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader