Quinta Brunson to voice a marsupial therapist in 'Zootopia 2'

Quinta Brunson will lend her voice to an adorable Australian marsupial in Disney's upcoming animated film, "Zootopia 2."

The "Abbott Elementary" creator and star will play a quokka therapist named Dr. Fuzzby in the movie, which hits theaters on Nov. 26.

MORE: 'Abbott Elementary' will go to the Please Touch Museum for its Season 4 finale

"Zootopia 2" is a sequel to the Oscar-winning 2016 film "Zootopia," which grossed over $1 billion at the box office and was set in the titular city full of anthropomorphic animals. "Zootopia" followed Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) as a bunny cop who teamed up with a con artist fox named Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) to uncover a conspiracy.

The sequel will see Judy and Nick, now a pair of crime-solving partners, on a quest to track down a villainous snake named Gary (Ke Huy Quan). But, Judy and Nick are involved in their own conflict that causes them to visit Brunson's character Dr. Fuzzby for partners counseling.

In a clip shown last week at CinemaCon, Judy tells Dr. Fuzzby that believes there's been a "misunderstanding" and they don't actually need therapy, while the therapist notes the "disconnected affectation of her emotionally insecure partner," Deadline reported.

"Zootopia 2" is the latest animated project for Brunson, who plays second grade teacher Janine Teagues on "Abbott Elementary." The Philly native will also guest star on the eighth and final season of "Big Mouth" on Netflix and will star in an upcoming "Cat in the Hat" animated film.