More Culture:

December 10, 2019

Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2019 is 'they'

There was a 313% increase in lookups of the pronoun

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Merriam-Webster Words
Merriam-Webster's word of the year is 'they' Photo by Jon Tyson/on Unsplash

Merriam-Webster's 2019 word of the year is 'they.'

Merriam-Webster announced on Tuesday that it has chosen "they" as its 2019 word of the year.

The dictionary shared that lookups for the personal pronoun increased by 313% compared to last year.

RELATED: NATO 'cool kids' bully President Trump on 'Saturday Night Live' cold open | James Bond has a Philadelphia connection that may surprise you

In September, Merriam-Webster added a new definition to its online dictionary to reflect the use of "they" as referring to a person whose gender identity is nonbinary.

That month, British singer Sam Smith announced their preferred pronouns are they/them.

As Merriam-Webster noted in its announcement for word of the year, many followed Smith's lead and it's now increasingly common to see a person's preferred pronouns in Twitter bios, email signatures and on name tags.

Runners-up for the word of the year include "quid pro quo," a phrase that has been repeated in the Donald Trump impeachment hearings, and "crawdad," a word in the title of Delia Owens' best-selling book "Where the Crawdads Sing."

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Merriam-Webster Words Philadelphia Dictionary LGBTQ

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles are so frustratingly inconsistent, they're not even average
10_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Doug_Pederson_KateFrese.jpg

Investigations

Report: Family raises questions about father's role in shooting that killed Suhail Gillard
Suhail Aleem

Illness

Flu season is off to an early start, health officials say
Flu Season Widespread Pennsylvania

Eagles

Eagles injury updates: Alshon Jeffery suffers 'significant' injury; Lane Johnson likely to miss time
125_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffery_sad_angry_KateFrese.jpg

Awards Season

'The Irishman' receives five Golden Globe nominations, including best drama
Irishman Golden Globes nominations

Holiday

Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute returns
Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved