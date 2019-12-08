More Culture:

December 08, 2019

NATO 'cool kids' bully President Trump on 'Saturday Night Live' cold open

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Saturday Night Live
SNL NATO Trump Trudeau Saturday Night Live/YouTube

'Saturday Night Live' returned on Saturday and reimagined cliques at the NATO conference. Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd, and James Corden play 'cool kids' French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Saturday Night Live" returned on Saturday with host and musical guest Jennifer Lopez. The multi-talented performer delivered a number of memorable sketches — most notably the HGTV's Surprise Home Makeover sketch — but the highlight of the evening was the show's cold open. 

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught on camera talking about President Donald Trump to French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Well, the sketch comedy show took the bit a little further by re-imagining the events with with "cool kids" Macron (Paul Rudd), Trudeau (Jimmy Fallon) and Johnson (James Corden) in the NATO cafeteria. 

We're introduced to NATO's super cool, super popular bad boys. (Though, Johnson is little more of a third wheel, because he's a bit "cringe.") After telling Romania's leader to scram so they could secure their table, Trump comes in and he's all, "Is this seat taken?" And Trudeau is like, "Oh, sorry, it is," who then recommends he sits with Latvia's leader — who's nicknamed "Egg" and is eating pickled squid. 

When Trump realizes he's sitting at the loser table, he overhears Trudeau trying to convince Johnson to host a party at Buckingham Palace. After trying to invite himself, they tell him he wouldn't like it since he'd have walk upstairs and there will be tiny food portions. 

He then tries to take a seat at the table once more, but instead, the cool kids invite the band geek of the NATO leaders — German Prime Minister Angela Merkel, who has to decide if she wants to bring her flugelhorn to the cool table or not. 

If things couldn't get worse for Trump, Johnson then plants a sign on the president's back that says, "Impeach me!" 

Watch the sketch below. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Saturday Night Live United States Jimmy Fallon James Corden Paul Rudd SNL

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 14 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide
120819JasonGarrett

Crime

Twin brother charged in fatal shooting of Philly high school football star
Fayaadh Gillard

Women's Health

Hair dye and straightener may increase risk for breast cancer, study says
Hair dye breast cancer risk

St. Joe's Prep

St. Joe’s Prep defies a mountain of obstacles to take another state title
St_Joes_Prep_2019_championship_120719

Movies

James Bond has a Philadelphia connection that may surprise you
James Bond No Time To Die movie trailer

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 7-8
Parade of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved