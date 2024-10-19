More Events:

October 19, 2024

East Passyunk celebrating the fall with a 'witch craft crawl' and festival

Halloween events in the neighborhood include a supernatural-themed stroll through local bars and family-friendly activities.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Halloween
East Passyunk Halloween Provided Image/Kscope Philly

East Passyunk will throw two events for the Halloween season: a Witch Craft Crawl on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and a Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 26. Above, a picture of the East Passyunk Fall Fest in 2021.

Put on your best witch costume for a pair of festive events in East Passyunk at the end of October.

First is the Witch Craft Crawl on Wednesday, Oct. 23, which has over 30 businesses in the neighborhood participating. Then on Saturday, Oct. 26 is the Fall Fest, featuring art vendors, contests and live music.

MORE: Inaugural Philly Coffee Festival offers tastings from more than 30 roasters

The East Passyunk Witch Craft Crawl allows participants to check out several bars, restaurants and shops to try out special seasonal brews and cocktails. Tickets for the event cost $6.66 online and $10 in person.

Businesses taking part in the festivities include the event's sponsor Insomnia Cookies, P'UNK Burger and Triangle Tavern, just to name a few. Bars will offer special and spooky drinks, while shops like Doggie Style Pets and Good Buy Supply will have sales for their products.

Entry to the crawl will garner participants a witch hat, a light necklace and a stamp card; stamps are earned by buying specials at participating businesses, and those with five or more stamps can enter a raffle to win a gift certificate prize package. An after-party will follow in the Insomnia Cookie Lab at 833 Wharton St.

At the East Passyunk Fall Fest, there will be over 70 arts and crafts vendors and a costume contest with themes inspired by businesses on East Passyunk Avenue. The festival will take place on the avenue between Morris and Dickinson streets.

Entering the costume contest requires a donation of at least $5 to the East Passyunk Ave BID, and the winner will receive half of the donation total. Entrants can pick a theme paired with a business to base their costume on; for example, Delicious Sweets has the theme of "Casper the Friendly Ghost" and Stogie Joes Tavern has "Beetlejuice."

Other family-friendly activities include pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating and live entertainment at Singing Fountain, Mifflin Triangle and the PPA Lot.

East Passyunk Witch Craft Crawl

Wednesday, Oct. 23
6-10 p.m. | $6.66 online tickets
East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Fall Fest

Saturday, Oct. 26
11 a.m.-4 p.m. | pay-as-you-go
East Passyunk Avenue between Morris and Dickinson streets
