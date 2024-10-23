Colman Domingo to direct 'Scandalous,' a film on the brief romance between Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr.

Colman Domingo is set to helm a movie about one of Hollywood's most famous love affairs.

"Scandalous" is expected to be the first film directed by the West Philly native. It will feature his "Euphoria" co-star Sydney Sweeney as actress Kim Novak and "Alien: Romulus" breakout actor David Jonsson as Sammy Davis Jr., with the narrative centered on their clandestine 1950s relationship, Deadline reports.

Novak and Davis met during the peak of their careers. In 1958, a columnist detailed the romance, but Novak denied they were together as they faced racist scrutiny over their interracial relationship.

Deadline said producing studio Miramax "fast-tracked" the project and plans for Domingo to start shooting after he and Sweeney complete Season 3 of "Euphoria," which begins production in January. Sweeney is also one of the movie's producers.

While this is expected to be Domingo's first time directing a film, he is no stranger to the position. While acting in AMC's "Fear the Walking Dead," he helmed three episodes of the zombie show. Domingo has directed multiple productions on stage as well, including his own play "Dot" at People's Light in Malvern.

Domingo is also slated to direct and star in a film about Nat King Cole, in which he will portray the jazz singer and pianist, but that movie does not have a timeline for when production will begin. He also co-wrote the play "Lights Out: Nat 'King' Cole," which premiered in People's Light and will debut off-Broadway in the spring.

After receiving his first Oscar nomination for the biopic "Rustin," Domingo is again generating more Oscars buzz with his leading role in "Sing Sing." Domingo has an Emmy for his role in "Euphoria."

Upcoming projects for Domingo include playing Joe Jackson in a Michael Jackson biopic, a lead role in Netflix thriller "The Madness," a villainous voice part in "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and a role in Tina Fey's "The Four Seasons." Outside of film, television and theatre, Domingo will co-chair the 2025 Met Gala.