Universal exhibit on the science behind theme park design coming to Franklin Institute in 2026

The Franklin Institute will open an exhibit on roller coasters, flumes and 3D rides in early 2026.

The museum is partnering with Universal Destinations & Experiences on a touring show, which will debut in Philadelphia. The exhibit will delve into the science behind theme park design and engineering and include original artwork, replicas, models and "interactive elements" from the company's parks, according to a release.

The Franklin Institute could not share which Universal rides, inspired by the brand's movies and TV shows, will be featured in the exhibit. But it'll be a large one, spanning 12,000 to 16,000 square feet of the Logan Square museum. It will also include a retail store with themed merchandise.

The Orlando-based design firm MDSX will help develop the traveling showcase.

Though the exhibit is a "first-of-its-kind" project for Universal and the Franklin Institute, the museum has launched similar collections in the past. Disney 100, a touring exhibit of memorabilia from the Walt Disney Company's century in business, made its first stop at the Franklin in 2023. The museum also previously hosted a Harry Potter exhibit, and don't be surprised if a bit of Hogwarts magic returns for the Universal tour — while the film franchise is a Warner Bros. property, Universal operates the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction at theme parks in Orlando, Osaka, Beijing and Los Angeles.

