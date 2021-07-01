'Harry Potter: The Exhibition' opening at the Franklin Institute

Harry Potter fans in the Philadelphia area and beyond should start getting excited, because "Harry Potter: The Exhibition" will make its world premiere at the Franklin Institute sometime in early 2022.

The brand-new exhibit will include moments, characters, settings and beasts seen in the films and stories of Harry Potter and the Wizarding World.

Visitors will get an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from the films.



"From the mysteries of Hogwarts castle to the antics of its mischievous yet brilliant students; from daring duels to dragons and Dark Arts; from glittering Gringotts to the magnificent Ministry of Magic — the exhibition will bring magic to life, connect visitors with the larger global community of fans of the Wizarding World and reveal the artistry and craftsmanship behind the blockbuster films," states a description of "Harry Potter: The Exhibition."



No exact opening date has been announced just yet.