Giant, inflatable waterslides coming this summer to Lehigh County mountain

Back in 2016, a giant waterslide was supposed to come to Philadelphia's Fairmount Park. That never happened.

But for everyone who got excited – and then ultimately disappointed – five years ago, it looks like there will be redemption, if you're willing to make the trip to Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie, Lehigh County.

Slide the Slopes, a different company than the one that wanted to bring the waterslide to Philadelphia, is creating the waterslide courses about a 90-minute drive from the city.

In a press release, Slide the Slopes describes the attraction as "the world’s largest inflatable Slip ‘N Slide Tubing Course that stretches over 1.5 miles on over 20 courses down one of the Lehigh Valley’s largest mountains."

Courtesy of/Slide the Slopes Grab a tube and prepare to zoom down one of the Lehigh Valley’s largest mountains.

It will be at the resort from Friday, July 16, through Monday, Sept. 6. The giant, inflatable waterslides will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., with hours of operation subject to change based on weather.

Those ages 4 and up can enjoy the slides. Tickets are $19.99 for kids age 4 to 11 and $24.99 for adults. There are also discounts for purchasing multiple tickets – a family 4-pack is $85 and a block of 10 tickets are being sold for $185. The timed tickets provide unlimited access to the Slide the Slopes in two-hour increments.

For those driving from near and far, parking is free at the Slide the Slopes dedicated entrance area at Bear Creek Mountain.

The summer attraction is currently in Texas, before it makes its way to Pennsylvania this July. You can check out what to expect on the Slide the Slopes Instagram.









Friday, July 16 through Monday, Sept. 6

Bear Creek Mountain Resort

101 Doe Mountain Lane, Macungie, PA 18062