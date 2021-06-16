More Events:

June 16, 2021

Giant, inflatable waterslides coming this summer to Lehigh County mountain

There more than 20 slip 'n' slide tubing courses set up at Bear Creek Mountain Resort

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Attractions
Slide the Slopes Courtesy of/Slide the Slopes

Slide the Slopes will be at Bear Creek Mountain Resort starting July 16, providing all ages with the thrilling experience of slipping and sliding down a mountain on giant inflatable tubes. The resort in Macungie, Lehigh County is about a 90-minute drive from Philadelphia.

Back in 2016, a giant waterslide was supposed to come to Philadelphia's Fairmount Park. That never happened.

But for everyone who got excited – and then ultimately disappointed – five years ago, it looks like there will be redemption, if you're willing to make the trip to Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie, Lehigh County.

RELATED: People’s Light brings back drive-in concert series for second year | Justin Bieber, Lil Baby highlight Made in America Festival's 2021 lineup | Cinema in the Cemetery – Watch movies among the gravestones in Philly and Bala Cynwyd | Wawa Welcome America reveals plans for 2021 Fourth of July celebration

Slide the Slopes, a different company than the one that wanted to bring the waterslide to Philadelphia, is creating the waterslide courses about a 90-minute drive from the city.

In a press release, Slide the Slopes describes the attraction as "the world’s largest inflatable Slip ‘N Slide Tubing Course that stretches over 1.5 miles on over 20 courses down one of the Lehigh Valley’s largest mountains."

Slide the SlopesCourtesy of/Slide the Slopes

Grab a tube and prepare to zoom down one of the Lehigh Valley’s largest mountains.

It will be at the resort from Friday, July 16, through Monday, Sept. 6. The giant, inflatable waterslides will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., with hours of operation subject to change based on weather.

Those ages 4 and up can enjoy the slides. Tickets are $19.99 for kids age 4 to 11 and $24.99 for adults. There are also discounts for purchasing multiple tickets – a family 4-pack is $85 and a block of 10 tickets are being sold for $185. The timed tickets provide unlimited access to the Slide the Slopes in two-hour increments.

For those driving from near and far, parking is free at the Slide the Slopes dedicated entrance area at Bear Creek Mountain.

The summer attraction is currently in Texas, before it makes its way to Pennsylvania this July. You can check out what to expect on the Slide the Slopes Instagram.



Slide the Slopes

Friday, July 16 through Monday, Sept. 6
Bear Creek Mountain Resort
101 Doe Mountain Lane, Macungie, PA 18062

