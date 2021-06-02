Wawa Welcome America reveals plans for 2021 Fourth of July celebration

Wawa Welcome America, Philadelphia's annual Independence Day festival, will return with a lineup of in-person events for 2021.

The biggest event, the Fourth of July concert, will take place at the Mann Center for Performing Arts instead of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this summer. It will be televised on NBC10 and streamed on the NBC10 apps and website, as well.



This year's headliners are Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida.

The 2021 concert will be free to attend, but tickets are necessary. Tickets will become available on June 19.

Last year, the concert was held virtually due to COVID-19. Jason Derulo and Cynthia Erivo were the 2020 headliners.

There were no fireworks on the Parkway last summer, but fireworks will return in 2021 on July 4 over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Check back for updates on other Wawa Welcome America programming.