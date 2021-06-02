More Events:

June 02, 2021

Wawa Welcome America reveals plans for 2021 Fourth of July celebration

Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida will headline this year's concert that will be held at the Mann Center for Performing Arts

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Fourth of July
Wawa Welcome America G. Widman/Visit Philadelphia™

Fourth of July fireworks will return to the Parkway in 2021. However, the concert will move to the Mann Center.

Wawa Welcome America, Philadelphia's annual Independence Day festival, will return with a lineup of in-person events for 2021.

The biggest event, the Fourth of July concert, will take place at the Mann Center for Performing Arts instead of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this summer. It will be televised on NBC10 and streamed on the NBC10 apps and website, as well.

RELATED: Made in America Festival returns to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

This year's headliners are Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida.

The 2021 concert will be free to attend, but tickets are necessary. Tickets will become available on June 19.

Last year, the concert was held virtually due to COVID-19. Jason Derulo and Cynthia Erivo were the 2020 headliners.

There were no fireworks on the Parkway last summer, but fireworks will return in 2021 on July 4 over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Check back for updates on other Wawa Welcome America programming.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Fourth of July Philadelphia Concerts Holiday Fireworks Wawa Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Doc Rivers passionately defends Ben Simmons in wake of Game 4 loss
BenSimmons05312021.jpg

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' concludes with stunning twist — and HBO Max crashing
Mare of Easttown series finale

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Eagles

An early look at five Eagles camp battles
120922_Eagles_Andre_Dillard_Lions_Kate_Frese.jpg

Festivals

Wawa Welcome America reveals plans for 2021 Fourth of July celebration
Wawa Welcome America

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved