Mural Arts Philadelphia and Wawa Welcome America have teamed up with the Barnes Foundation to host Barnes on the Block to kick off Fourth of July weekend.



The free event outside the art museum will take place on Friday July 2, from 6-10 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, a beer garden, art-making demonstrations, a film screening by BlackStar Film Festival and poetry performances.

Food trucks lined up on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 21st streets will be El Guaco Loco, The Crepe Truck, Everything We Eat, Philadelphia Tropical Treats, Loco Lucho and Lil Pop Shop.

Constellation Culinary Group's outdoor beer garden will be selling seasonal brews.

As for the demos, they will take place from 6-9 p.m. They include ceramic pottery making, metal forging, woodworking, sculpture and glassblowing.

Then at 9 p.m., the film screening will begin. The movie has yet to be announced.

The block party is free to attend and admission to the Barnes Foundation that evening is also free, however, those wishing to view the galleries will need to register ahead of time, since capacity is limited. Registration opens on Friday, July 2.

Barnes on the Block is one of several events happening during Wawa Welcome America. There are also free movie screenings, free concerts, free museum days and more.

Friday, July 2

6-10 p.m. | Free

Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

