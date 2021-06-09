More Events:

June 09, 2021

Cinema in the Cemetery: Watch movies among the gravestones in Philly and Bala Cynwyd

Screenings will take place this summer at Laurel Hill Cemetery and West Laurel Hill Cemetery

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
Cinema in the Cemetery Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Four movies will be screened this summer as part of the Cinema in the Cemetery series. One screening will include live music by the Not-So-Silent Cinema.

Gather some friends together or grab a date for the Friends of Laurel Hill & West Laurel Hill Cemeteries' annual Cinema in the Cemetery series.

On select summer nights, you can watch movies among the gravestones. There's also an upcoming special screening accompanied by live music.

RELATED: Outdoor movie nights to return to Schuylkill Banks | Betsy Ross House continues Movie Nights Under the Stars & Stripes

The first movie in the series will be "The Philadelphia Story." The event will take place at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd. "Wall-E" also will be screened there later in the summer.

"Little Shop of Horrors" will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia, as well as the 1925 classic "The Phantom of the Opera," which will include live music by the Not-So-Silent Cinema.

Tickets to each movie night are $20 for adults. Seniors, students, Laurel Hill members and children receive a discount. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic to enjoy during the movie, and bring a blanket or chair.

Cinema in the Cemetery Series Schedule

Saturday, June 26 – "The Philadelphia Story" at 8:30 p.m. (buy tickets here)
Saturday, July 17 – "Little Shop of Horrors" at 8:30 p.m. (buy tickets here)
Saturday, Aug. 14 – "Wall-E" at 8 p.m. (buy tickets here)
Saturday, Aug. 28 – "The Phantom of the Opera" with Not-So-Silent Cinema at 8 p.m. (buy tickets here)

A rain date is set for the following day in the case of inclement weather.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Movies Philadelphia Laurel Hill Cemetery Bala Cynwyd Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' Game 2 win over Atlanta Hawks
Ben-Simmons-Trae-Young_060821_usat

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Education

Temple appoints first Black president in university history
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Baptist Temple

Music

Bruce Springsteen to revive his Broadway show this summer
Springsteen on Broadway

Eagles

What they're saying: Cox's control over Eagles, Howie's successful 2018 draft and Gannon's scheme
3_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Fletcher_Cox_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Build your own spritz cocktail at Royal Boucherie in Old City
Spritz bar Royal Boucherie

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved