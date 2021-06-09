Cinema in the Cemetery: Watch movies among the gravestones in Philly and Bala Cynwyd

Gather some friends together or grab a date for the Friends of Laurel Hill & West Laurel Hill Cemeteries' annual Cinema in the Cemetery series.

On select summer nights, you can watch movies among the gravestones. There's also an upcoming special screening accompanied by live music.

The first movie in the series will be "The Philadelphia Story." The event will take place at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd. "Wall-E" also will be screened there later in the summer.

"Little Shop of Horrors" will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia, as well as the 1925 classic "The Phantom of the Opera," which will include live music by the Not-So-Silent Cinema.

Tickets to each movie night are $20 for adults. Seniors, students, Laurel Hill members and children receive a discount. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic to enjoy during the movie, and bring a blanket or chair.

Cinema in the Cemetery Series Schedule

A rain date is set for the following day in the case of inclement weather.