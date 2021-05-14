Betsy Ross House continues Movie Nights Under the Stars & Stripes

Movie Nights Under the Stars & Stripes is back at the Betsy Ross House in Old City on the first Friday of the month from June through October. The series was suspended last year because of COVID-19.

The $7 admission includes an after-hours tour of the landmark and a screening of a quirky movie in the courtyard at dusk.



Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and bring their own food and drink (adult beverages are permitted).

The series kicks off Friday, June 4 with a B-movie classic, "Attack of the Crab Monsters." Tickets can be purchased online.



In the 1957 film, a team of scientists land on a tropical island to study the effects of radiation fallout. When the island begins to break off into the ocean, giant crustaceans begin calculated attacks on the humans, forcing them to fight for their lives.

Below is the rest of 2021 schedule.

July 2 – "Santa Claus Conquers the Martians"

Aug. 6– "Alligator People"

Sept. 3– "Evil Brain from Outer Space"

Oct. 1– "Plan 9 from Outer Space"

The Betsy Ross House is now open for self-guided and audio tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Visitors get a chance to meet "Betsy" in the courtyard to hear her life story.

The Betsy Ross House is located at 239 Arch St.