Friday movie nights outside the Bourse continues this May with new theme

In April, the Bourse in Old City started an outdoor movie series on Friday nights that will continue in May, but with a new theme.

All of the movies screened next month are pet-themed classics and donations will be accepted in support of the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.

MOVIE SCHEDULE

Friday, May 7 — "Marley & Me"

Friday, May 14 — "Secret Life of Pets"

Friday, April 21 — "Homeward Bound"

Friday, May 28 — "Air Bud"

The movies will be screened on the Bourse's Fifth Street patio from 7 to 10 p.m. All ticket holders will be seated at tables to enjoy the movies. Each table seats up to four guests and costs $40.

Tickets for all of the May dates are now available. When purchasing a ticket, guests will also have the opportunity to add a suggested donation of $5, directly benefitting PAWS.

Moviegoers are invited to the patio starting at 6 p.m. to enjoy snacks and refreshments from select food hall vendors prior to the movie. A volunteer from PAWS also will be on-site with dogs available for adoption.

If it's raining, the event will be canceled and ticket holders will receive a refund.

