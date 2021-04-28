More Events:

April 28, 2021

Friday movie nights outside the Bourse continues this May with new theme

Watch a pet-themed classic from a table with food and drink

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
Bourse movie nights Courtesy of/Emil Moldoveanu

The Bourse in Old City is showing movies on its patio on Friday nights this May.

In April, the Bourse in Old City started an outdoor movie series on Friday nights that will continue in May, but with a new theme.

All of the movies screened next month are pet-themed classics and donations will be accepted in support of the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.

RELATED: Philadelphia Film Society to take over former Ritz at the Bourse movie theater | Insomnia Cookies opens sweets speakeasy in South Philly

MOVIE SCHEDULE

Friday, May 7 — "Marley & Me"
Friday, May 14 — "Secret Life of Pets"
Friday, April 21 — "Homeward Bound"
Friday, May 28 — "Air Bud"

The movies will be screened on the Bourse's Fifth Street patio from 7 to 10 p.m. All ticket holders will be seated at tables to enjoy the movies. Each table seats up to four guests and costs $40.

Tickets for all of the May dates are now available. When purchasing a ticket, guests will also have the opportunity to add a suggested donation of $5, directly benefitting PAWS.

Moviegoers are invited to the patio starting at 6 p.m. to enjoy snacks and refreshments from select food hall vendors prior to the movie. A volunteer from PAWS also will be on-site with dogs available for adoption.

If it's raining, the event will be canceled and ticket holders will receive a refund.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Movies Philadelphia Family-Friendly Old City Pets

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final Eagles-only 2021 seven-round mock draft
042721DeVontaSmith

Workouts

Need a challenging, but interesting, workout? Try a pyramid
Pyramid Workout

Entertainment

Franklin Institute plans 200th anniversary capital projects, bringing new exhibits and technology
Franklin Institute 200th anniversary renovations

NBA

What we still have left to learn about Sixers in final regular season stretch
Sixers-Nets-Embiid_041321_usat

Business

Harriet's Bookshop seeking permanent home in Fishtown
Harriet's Bookshop Philly

Food & Drink

Mother's Day high tea offered at Assembly Rooftop Lounge
High Tea at Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Featured Homes

Limited - 237-47 S 18TH STREET #7B1

FOR SALE! Old-world style seamlessly compliments the modern lifestyle of today. This sun-soaked showplace offers incredible views. Originally built by a luxury homebuilder who spared no expense; the craftsmanship is unmatched. 2,150 sqft | $1,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #922

FOR RENT! Highly-coveted Parc Rittenhouse home offering 1 bed plus den and 1.5 baths on the east side of Rittenhouse Square. This home showcases an open floor plan with a large great room, perfectly designed for entertaining. 1,233 sqft | $3,650/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved