March 25, 2021

Outdoor movie nights to take place this April at The Bourse in Old City

Fans of feel-good '90s films will enjoy this Friday night series

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Bourse in Old City will show '90s baseball movies outdoors on its patio on Friday nights this April. Moviegoers can watch the flicks from tables and enjoy food and drink.

The Bourse in Old City is starting a new movie series this spring that will strictly include '90s baseball classics.

So if you're a fan of the sport, or the era, or just getting out for a good time, then keep these dates open on your calendar.

The movie nights will take place on Fridays this April.

MOVIE SCHEDULE

• Friday, April 2 — "The Sandlot"
Friday, April 9 — "Angels in the Outfield"
• Friday, April 16 — "Rookie of the Year"
• Friday, April 23 — "A League of Their Own"

The Bourse, a food hall on Independence Mall, is calling the series "There’s No Crying in Baseball!"

The screenings will take place outdoors on the Fifth Street patio from 7 to 10 p.m. All ticket holders will be seated at tables to enjoy the movies.

Each table seats up to four guests and costs a flat fee of $40. So if you're a group of one, two, three or four, you only need to purchase one ticket. Tickets for all dates are available online.

Moviegoers are invited to the patio starting at 6 p.m. to enjoy snacks and refreshments from select food hall vendors prior to the movie.

Masks must be worn at all times unless seated at a table.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

