Outdoor movie nights to take place this April at The Bourse in Old City

The Bourse in Old City is starting a new movie series this spring that will strictly include '90s baseball classics.

So if you're a fan of the sport, or the era, or just getting out for a good time, then keep these dates open on your calendar.

The movie nights will take place on Fridays this April.

MOVIE SCHEDULE

• Friday, April 2 — "The Sandlot"

• Friday, April 9 — "Angels in the Outfield"

• Friday, April 16 — "Rookie of the Year"

• Friday, April 23 — "A League of Their Own"

The Bourse, a food hall on Independence Mall, is calling the series "There’s No Crying in Baseball!"



The screenings will take place outdoors on the Fifth Street patio from 7 to 10 p.m. All ticket holders will be seated at tables to enjoy the movies.

Each table seats up to four guests and costs a flat fee of $40. So if you're a group of one, two, three or four, you only need to purchase one ticket. Tickets for all dates are available online.

Moviegoers are invited to the patio starting at 6 p.m. to enjoy snacks and refreshments from select food hall vendors prior to the movie.

Masks must be worn at all times unless seated at a table.