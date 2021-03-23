New on Netflix in April: Philly's urban horseback riders get spotlight in 'Concrete Cowboy'

March 23, 2021
Netflix has unveiled its list of movies and shows that will be new to the streaming platform in April, along with its monthly list of content that soon will no longer be available there. Leading the way is the anticipated premiere of "Concrete Cowboy," a film shot in Philadelphia based on the city's Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club.
Starring Idris Elba and Caleb and Caleb McLaughlin, "Concrete Cowboy" tells the story of Philadelphia's urban horseback riding culture through the lens of a difficult father-son relationship. The story is based on Greg Neri's 2011 novel "Ghetto Cowboys." McLaughlin, best known for his role on Netflix's "Stranger Things," plays a 15-year-old Cole, whose mother sends him from Detroit to live in Philly with his father Harp, played by Elba.
"Concrete Cowboy" was filmed in Philly in 2019. During the making of the making of the movie, Elba was seen taking horseback riding lessons in Spring Garden and was spotted around Chestnut Hill. He also took lessons to learn Harp's Philly accent.
The film premieres April 2 on Netflix. It had been slated for a theatrical release in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans and Netflix picked up its distribution.
"Concrete Cowboy" is director Ricky Staub's feature-length film debut. The cast also includes Jharrel Jerome, Lorraine Toussaint, Byron Powers and Method Man.
Other notable titles arriving on Netflix in April include the new comedy film "Thunder Force," starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, Jamie Foxx's new sitcom "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me" and the 2011 romantic comedy "Friends With Benefits."
Among the shows and movies leaving Netflix are all eight seasons of the dark comedy series "Weeds" and both "Sex and the City" movies.
Coven of Sisters
Friends With Benefits
Irul
Magical Andes (Season 2)
Prank Encounters (Season 2)
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower & Season Bird
Tersanjung the Movie
The Platform (Season 2)
The Time Traveler's Wife
White Boy
Worn Stories (Season 1)
Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
Sky High
The Serpent (Limited Series)
Coded Bias
Family Reunion (Part 3)
Snabba Cash (Season 1)
The Big Day (Collection 2)
The Wedding Couch (Season 1)
This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series)
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Season 3)
Story of Kale: When Someone's in Love
The Way of the Househusband (Season 1)
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
Night in Paradise
Thunder Force
Don't be the First one (Season 1)
The Stand In
New Gods Nezha Reborn
Mighty Express (Season 3)
My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series)
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1)
The Soul
Ride or Die
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
Ajeeb Daastaans
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Crimson Peak
Fast and Furious Spy Racers (Season 4)
Into the Beat
The Zookeeper's Wife
Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 2)
Miss Sloane
Zero (Season 1)
Stowaway
Shadow and Bone (Season 1)
Yasuke (Season 1)
The Innocent (Limited Series)
Things Heard and Seen
A Man Called God (Season 1)
Arthur
Cain and Abel (Season 1)
Chappaquiddick
Enter the Dragon
God’s Not Dead
Hedgehogs
Inception
Jingle Kids (Season 1)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kung Fu Hustle
Midnight Misadventures With Mallika Dua (Season 1)
Molly’s Game
Money Talks
School Daze
Secret in Their Eyes
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Sinister Circle
Skin Wars (Seasons 1-3)
Surf’s Up
Taxi Driver
The Aerial, aka La antena
The Bye Bye Man
The Devil Is A Part-Timer!
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Prince & Me
The Spy Who Fell to Earth
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (Seasons 1-2)
Una
Weeds (Seasons 1-8)
Honey: Rise Up and Dance
Backfire
Between Worlds
Saturday Church
The Tiger Hunter
Bleed For This
Earth to Luna! (Season 1)
Time Trap
Club Friday To Be Continued – My Beautiful Tomboy (1 Season)
Married at First Sight (Season 9)
O-Negative, Love Can’t Be Designed (1 Season)
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (1 Season)
Yo-Kai Watch (1 Season)
Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie (Season 1-4)
