New on Netflix in April: Philly's urban horseback riders get spotlight in 'Concrete Cowboy'

Netflix has unveiled its list of movies and shows that will be new to the streaming platform in April, along with its monthly list of content that soon will no longer be available there. Leading the way is the anticipated premiere of "Concrete Cowboy," a film shot in Philadelphia based on the city's Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club.

Starring Idris Elba and Caleb and Caleb McLaughlin, "Concrete Cowboy" tells the story of Philadelphia's urban horseback riding culture through the lens of a difficult father-son relationship. The story is based on Greg Neri's 2011 novel "Ghetto Cowboys." McLaughlin, best known for his role on Netflix's "Stranger Things," plays a 15-year-old Cole, whose mother sends him from Detroit to live in Philly with his father Harp, played by Elba.

"Concrete Cowboy" was filmed in Philly in 2019. During the making of the making of the movie, Elba was seen taking horseback riding lessons in Spring Garden and was spotted around Chestnut Hill. He also took lessons to learn Harp's Philly accent.

The film premieres April 2 on Netflix. It had been slated for a theatrical release in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans and Netflix picked up its distribution.

"Concrete Cowboy" is director Ricky Staub's feature-length film debut. The cast also includes Jharrel Jerome, Lorraine Toussaint, Byron Powers and Method Man.

Other notable titles arriving on Netflix in April include the new comedy film "Thunder Force," starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, Jamie Foxx's new sitcom "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me" and the 2011 romantic comedy "Friends With Benefits."

Among the shows and movies leaving Netflix are all eight seasons of the dark comedy series "Weeds" and both "Sex and the City" movies.

Here is the list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in April.

April 1

Coven of Sisters

Friends With Benefits

Irul

Magical Andes (Season 2)

Prank Encounters (Season 2)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower & Season Bird

Tersanjung the Movie

The Platform (Season 2)

The Time Traveler's Wife

White Boy

Worn Stories (Season 1)

April 2

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

Sky High

The Serpent (Limited Series)

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion (Part 3)

April 7

Snabba Cash (Season 1)

The Big Day (Collection 2)

The Wedding Couch (Season 1)

This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series)

April 8

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Season 3)

Story of Kale: When Someone's in Love

The Way of the Househusband (Season 1)

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

April 10

Don't be the First one (Season 1)

The Stand In

April 12

New Gods Nezha Reborn

April 13

Mighty Express (Season 3)

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series)

April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1)

The Soul

April 15

Ride or Die

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

April 16

Ajeeb Daastaans

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Crimson Peak

Fast and Furious Spy Racers (Season 4)

Into the Beat

The Zookeeper's Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 2)

April 19

Miss Sloane

April 21

Zero (Season 1)

April 22

Stowaway

April 23

Shadow and Bone (Season 1)

April 29

Yasuke (Season 1)

April 30

The Innocent (Limited Series)

Things Heard and Seen

These are the shows and movies leaving Netflix in April.

April 1

A Man Called God (Season 1)

Arthur

Cain and Abel (Season 1)

Chappaquiddick

Enter the Dragon

God’s Not Dead

Hedgehogs

Inception

Jingle Kids (Season 1)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kung Fu Hustle

Midnight Misadventures With Mallika Dua (Season 1)

Molly’s Game

Money Talks

School Daze

Secret in Their Eyes

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sinister Circle

Skin Wars (Seasons 1-3)

Surf’s Up

Taxi Driver

The Aerial, aka La antena

The Bye Bye Man

The Devil Is A Part-Timer!

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Prince & Me

The Spy Who Fell to Earth

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (Seasons 1-2)

Una

Weeds (Seasons 1-8)

April 3

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

April 5

Backfire

April 6

Between Worlds

Saturday Church

April 9

The Tiger Hunter

April 10

Bleed For This

Earth to Luna! (Season 1)

April 12

Time Trap

April 13

Club Friday To Be Continued – My Beautiful Tomboy (1 Season)

Married at First Sight (Season 9)

O-Negative, Love Can’t Be Designed (1 Season)

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (1 Season)

April 14

Yo-Kai Watch (1 Season)

April 23

Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie (Season 1-4)