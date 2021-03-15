Leslie Odom Jr. earns pair of Oscar nominations for 'One Night in Miami'

The Oscar nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards include the first two of Leslie Odom Jr.'s career.

The Philly native was nominated for best supporting actor for his portrayal of singer Sam Cooke in "One Night in Miami." The film's main song, "Speak Now," which was co-written and performed by Odom, was nominated for best original song.



Last month, Odom earned his first two Golden Globe nominations for best supporting actor and best original song.



Odom, 39, who grew up in East Oak Lane, won best actor in a Musical at the 2016 Tony Awards for his role as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton." He also earned a Grammy Award in 2016 when the show won best musical theater album.

"One Night in Miami" tells the story of a fictional encounter in February 1964 between Muhammed Ali, Jim Brown, Malcolm X and Cooke, who had gathered to talk about their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural revolution of the 1960s.

The film, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, also has been nominated for best adapted screenplay.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the Oscar nominations Monday.

"Mank," a black and white Netflix drama starring Gary Oldman, garnered the most nominations with 10.

A group of 70 women received a record-high 76 Oscar nominations. Two women, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao, were nominated for best director for the first time. Zhao is the first woman of color to be nominated in the category.

Zhao directed "Nomadland," which earned six Oscar nominations. Fennell directed "Promising Young Woman," which received five nominations.

The 2021 Academy Awards will take place April 25 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was originally scheduled to occur in February, but the Academy pushed back the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be broadcast by ABC.



The complete list of the Oscar nominees is below.

Best Picture

• "The Father"

• "Judas and the Black Messiah"

• "Mank"

• "Minari"

• "Nomadland"

• "Promising Young Woman"

• "Sound of Metal"

• "The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Best Director

• Thomas Vinterberg; "Another Round"

• David Fincher; "Mank"

• Lee Isaac Chung; "Minari"

• Chloe Zhao; "Nomadland"

• Emerald Fennell; "Promising Young Woman"

Best Actor

• Riz Ahmed; "Sound of Metal"

• Chadwick Boseman; "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

• Anthony Hopkins; "The Father"

• Gary Oldman; "Mank"

• Steven Yeun; "Minari"

Best Actress

• Viola Davis; "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

• Andra Day; "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

• Vanessa Kirby; "Pieces of a Woman"

• Frances McDormand; "Nomadland"

• Carey Mulligan; "Promising Young Woman"

Best Supporting Actress

• Maria Bakalova; "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

• Glenn Close; "Hillbilly Elegy"

• Olivia Colman; "The Father"

• Amanda Seyfried; "Mank"

• Youn Yuh-jung; "Minari"

Best Supporting Actor

• Sacha Baron Cohen; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

• Daniel Kaluuya; "Judas and the Black Messiah"

• Leslie Odom Jr.; "One Night in Miami"

• Paul Raci; "Sound of Metal"

• Lakeith Stanfield; "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best Adapted Screenplay

• "Borat Subsequent MovieFilm"

• "The Father"

• "Nomadland"

• "One Night in Miami"

• "The White Tiger"

Best Original Screenplay

• "Judas and the Black Messiah"

• "Minari"

• "Promising Young Woman"

• "Sound of Metal"

• "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Animated Feature Film

• "Onward"

• "Over the Moon"

• "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

• "Soul"

• "Wolfwalkers"

Best Animated Short Film

• "Burrow"

• "Genius Loci"

• "If Anything Happens I Love You"

• "Opera"

• "Yes-People"

Best Live Action Short Film

• "Feeling Through"

• "The Letter Room"

• "The Present"

• "Two Distant Strangers"

• "White Eye"

Best Foreign Language Film

• "Another Round"; Denmark

• "Better Days"; Hong Kong

• "Collective"; Romania

• "The Man Who Sold His Skin"; Tunisia

• "Qu Vadis, Aida?"; Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Short Documentary

• "Colette"

• "A Concerto Is a Conversation"

• "Do Not Split"

• "Hunger Ward"

• "A Love Song For Latasha"

Best Feature Documentary

• "Collective"

• "Crip Camp"

• "The Mole Agent"

• "My Octopus Teacher"

• "Time"

Best Original Song

• "Fight For You"; "Judas and the Black Messiah"

• "Hear My Voice"; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

• "Husavik"; "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

• "lo Sì (Seen)"; "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"

• "Speak Now"; "One Night in Miami"

Best Original Score

• "Da 5 Bloods"

• "Mank"

• "Minari"

• "News of the World"

• "Soul"

Best Production Design

• "The Father"

• "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

• "Mank"

• "News of the World"

• "Tenet"

Best Costume Design

• "Emma"

• "Ma Rainey's Blackbottom"

• "Mank"

• "Mulan"

• "Pinocchio"

Best Cinematography

• Sean Bobbitt; "Judas and the Black Messiah"

• Erik Messerschmidt; "Mank"

• Dariusz Wolski; "News of the World"

• Joshua James Richards; "Nomadland"

• Phedon Papamichael; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Achievement in Sound

• "Greyhound"

• "Mank"

• "News of the World"

• "Soul"

• "Sound of Metal"

Best Visual Effects

• "Love and Monsters"

• "The Midnight Sky"

• "Mulan"

• "The One and Only Ivan"

• "Tenet"

Best Film Editing

• "The Father"

• "Nomadland"

• "Promising Young Woman"

• "Sound of Metal"

• "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling