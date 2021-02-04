Leslie Odom Jr. earns first Golden Globe nomination for role in 'One Night in Miami'

Philly native Leslie Odom Jr. can now add Golden Globe Award nominee to his accomplished acting resume.

The 39-year-old actor and singer's portrayal of singer Sam Cooke in the film "One Night in Miami" has earned him a nomination for best supporting actor in a movie at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards. Nominations for the 2021 ceremony were unveiled on Wednesday.

"One Night in Miami" tells the story of a fictional encounter night in February 1964 of Muhammed Ali, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X, who had gathered to talk about their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural revolution of the 1960s.

"Speak Now," the movie's main song that was co-written and performed by Odom Jr., has been nominated for best original song in a film.