Leslie Odom Jr. earns first Golden Globe nomination for role in 'One Night in Miami'

February 04, 2021
Philly native Leslie Odom Jr. can now add Golden Globe Award nominee to his accomplished acting resume.
The 39-year-old actor and singer's portrayal of singer Sam Cooke in the film "One Night in Miami" has earned him a nomination for best supporting actor in a movie at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards. Nominations for the 2021 ceremony were unveiled on Wednesday.
"One Night in Miami" tells the story of a fictional encounter night in February 1964 of Muhammed Ali, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X, who had gathered to talk about their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural revolution of the 1960s.
"Speak Now," the movie's main song that was co-written and performed by Odom Jr., has been nominated for best original song in a film.
A native of the city's East Oak Lane neighborhood, Odom Jr. won Best Actor in a Musical at the 2016 Tony Awards for his role as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton." He also earned a Grammy Award in 2016 when the show won Best Musical Theater Album.
The movie adaptation of "Hamilton," which debuted on Disney+ in July, has been nominated for a 2021 Golden Globe Award as Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
The Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place virtually on Feb. 28. It will be co-hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for the fourth time.
Netflix leads the way with 42 TV and film nominations at this year's Golden Globes. Two Netflix films – "Mank" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" – received six and five nominations, respectively.
And the Netflix series "The Crown," and "Schitt's Creek," led the way among TV shows with five nominations each.
Below is the complete list of the 2021 Golden Globe Award nominees.
Don Cheadle; "Black Monday"
Nicholas Hoult; "The Great"
Eugene Levy; "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudekis; "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef; "Ramy"
Lily Collins; "Emily in Paris"
Kaley Cuoco; "The Flight Attendant"
Elle Fanning; "The Great"
Jane Levy; "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Catherine O'Hara; "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Bateman; "Ozark"
Josh O'Connor; "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk; "Better Call Saul"
Al Pacino; "Hunters"
Matthew Rhys; "Perry Mason"
Olivia Colman; "The Crown"
Jodie Comer; "Killing Eve"
Emma Corrin; "The Crown"
Laura Linney; "Ozark"
Sarah Paulson; "Ratched"
Bryan Cranston; "Your Honor"
Jeff Daniels; "The Comey Rule"
Hugh Grant; "The Undoing"
Mark Ruffalo; "I Know This Much is True"
Ethan Hawke; "The Good Lord Bird"
Cate Blanchett; "Mrs. America"
Daisy Edgar-Jones; "Normal People"
Shira Haas; "Unorthodox"
Nicole Kidman; "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy; "The Queen's Gambit"
"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Ozark"
"Ratched"
"Normal People"
"The Queen's Gambit"
"Small Axe"
"The Undoing"
"Unorthodox"
Helena Bonham Carter; "The Crown"
Julia Garner; "Ozark"
Annie Murphy; "Schitt's Creek"
Cynthia Nixon; "Ratched"
John Boyega; "Small Axe"
Brendan Gleeson; "The Comey Rule"
Daniel Levy; "Schitt's Creek"
Jim Parsons; "Hollywood"
Donald Southerland; "The Undoing"
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
"Emily in Paris"
"The Flight Attendant"
"Schitt's Creek"
"The Great"
"Ted Lasso"
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"Hamilton"
"Music"
"Palm Springs"
"The Prom"
"The Father"
"Mank"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Another Round," Denmark
"La Llorona," Guatamela/France
"The Life Ahead," Italy
"Minari," USA
"Two of Us," France/USA
Emerald Fennell; "Promising Young Woman"
Jack Fincher; "Mank"
Aaron Sorkin; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton; "The Father"
Chloe Zhao; "Nomadland"
"Fight for You"; "Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Hear My Voice"; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"IO SI (Seen)"; "The Life Ahead"
"Speak Now"; "One Night in Miami"
"Tigers & Tweed"; "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Sacha Baron Cohen; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya; "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Jared Leto; "The Little Things"
Bill Murray; "On the Rocks"
Leslie Odom, Jr.; "One Night in Miami"
Glenn Close; "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman; "The Father"
Jodie Foster; "The Mauritanian"
Amanda Seyfried; "Mank"
Helena Zengel; "News of the World"
Sacha Baron Cohen; "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
James Corden; "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda; "Hamilton"
Dev Patel; "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Andy Samberg; "Palm Springs"
"The Croods: A New Age"
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"
Chadwick Boseman,; "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Riz Ahmed; "The Sound of Metal"
Anthony Hopkins; "The Father"
Gary Oldman; "Mank"
Tahar Rahim; "The Mauritanian"
Viola Davis; "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day; "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby; "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand; "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan; "Promising Young Woman
Maria Bakalova; "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Kate Hudson; "Music"
Michelle Pfeiffer; "French Exit"
Rosamund Pike; "I Care A Lot"
Anya Taylor-Joy; "Emma"
Sacha Baron Cohen; "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
James Corden; "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda; "Hamilton"
Dev Patel; "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Andy Samberg; "Palm Springs"
David Fincher; "Mank"
Regina King; "One Night in Miami"
Aaron Sorkin; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chloe Zhao; "Nomadland"
Emerald Fennell; "Promising Young Woman"
"The Midnight Sky"
"Tenet"
"News of the World"
"Mank"
Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.