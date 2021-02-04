More Culture:

February 04, 2021

Leslie Odom Jr. earns first Golden Globe nomination for role in 'One Night in Miami'

The Philadelphia native portrays singer Sam Cooke in the Amazon Prime production about the civil rights movement of the 1960s

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Awards Golden Globes
Leslie Odom Jr. Golden Globe Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is nominated for best supporting actor in a movie at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Philly native Leslie Odom Jr. can now add Golden Globe Award nominee to his accomplished acting resume.

The 39-year-old actor and singer's portrayal of singer Sam Cooke in the film "One Night in Miami" has earned him a nomination for best supporting actor in a movie at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards. Nominations for the 2021 ceremony were unveiled on Wednesday.

"One Night in Miami" tells the story of a fictional encounter night in February 1964 of Muhammed Ali, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X, who had gathered to talk about their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural revolution of the 1960s.

"Speak Now," the movie's main song that was co-written and performed by Odom Jr., has been nominated for best original song in a film.

 
Regina King, director of "One Night Miami," is nominated for best director. The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

A native of the city's East Oak Lane neighborhood, Odom Jr. won Best Actor in a Musical at the 2016 Tony Awards for his role as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton." He also earned a Grammy Award in 2016 when the show won Best Musical Theater Album.

The movie adaptation of "Hamilton," which debuted on Disney+ in July, has been nominated for a 2021 Golden Globe Award as Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. 

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place virtually on Feb. 28. It will be co-hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for the fourth time.

Netflix leads the way with 42 TV and film nominations at this year's Golden Globes. Two Netflix films – "Mank" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" – received six and five nominations, respectively.

And the Netflix series "The Crown," and "Schitt's Creek," led the way among TV shows with five nominations each.

Below is the complete list of the 2021 Golden Globe Award nominees.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle; "Black Monday"
Nicholas Hoult; "The Great"
Eugene Levy; "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudekis; "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef; "Ramy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins; "Emily in Paris"
Kaley Cuoco; "The Flight Attendant"
Elle Fanning; "The Great"
Jane Levy; "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Catherine O'Hara; "Schitt's Creek"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman; "Ozark"
Josh O'Connor; "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk; "Better Call Saul"
Al Pacino; "Hunters"
Matthew Rhys; "Perry Mason"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman; "The Crown"
Jodie Comer; "Killing Eve"
Emma Corrin; "The Crown"
Laura Linney; "Ozark"
Sarah Paulson; "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston; "Your Honor"
Jeff Daniels; "The Comey Rule"
Hugh Grant; "The Undoing"
Mark Ruffalo; "I Know This Much is True"
Ethan Hawke; "The Good Lord Bird"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett; "Mrs. America"
Daisy Edgar-Jones; "Normal People"
Shira Haas; "Unorthodox"
Nicole Kidman; "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy; "The Queen's Gambit"

Best Television Series – Drama

"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Ozark"
"Ratched"

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Normal People"
"The Queen's Gambit"
"Small Axe"
"The Undoing"
"Unorthodox"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter; "The Crown"
Julia Garner; "Ozark"
Annie Murphy; "Schitt's Creek"
Cynthia Nixon; "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega; "Small Axe"
Brendan Gleeson; "The Comey Rule"
Daniel Levy; "Schitt's Creek"
Jim Parsons; "Hollywood"
Donald Southerland; "The Undoing"

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

"Emily in Paris"
"The Flight Attendant"
"Schitt's Creek"
"The Great"
"Ted Lasso"

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"Hamilton"
"Music"
"Palm Springs"
"The Prom"

Best Motion Picture – Drama

"The Father"
"Mank"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

"Another Round," Denmark
"La Llorona," Guatamela/France
"The Life Ahead," Italy
"Minari," USA
"Two of Us," France/USA

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell; "Promising Young Woman"
Jack Fincher; "Mank"
Aaron Sorkin; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton; "The Father"
Chloe Zhao; "Nomadland"

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Fight for You"; "Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Hear My Voice"; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"IO SI (Seen)"; "The Life Ahead"
"Speak Now"; "One Night in Miami"
"Tigers & Tweed"; "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya; "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Jared Leto; "The Little Things"
Bill Murray; "On the Rocks"
Leslie Odom, Jr.; "One Night in Miami"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close; "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman; "The Father"
Jodie Foster; "The Mauritanian"
Amanda Seyfried; "Mank"
Helena Zengel; "News of the World"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen; "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
James Corden; "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda; "Hamilton"
Dev Patel; "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Andy Samberg; "Palm Springs"

Best Motion Picture – Animated

"The Croods: A New Age"
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman,; "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Riz Ahmed; "The Sound of Metal"
Anthony Hopkins; "The Father"
Gary Oldman; "Mank"
Tahar Rahim; "The Mauritanian"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis; "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day; "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby; "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand; "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan; "Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova; "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Kate Hudson; "Music"
Michelle Pfeiffer; "French Exit"
Rosamund Pike; "I Care A Lot"
Anya Taylor-Joy; "Emma"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen; "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
James Corden; "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda; "Hamilton"
Dev Patel; "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Andy Samberg; "Palm Springs"

Best Director – Motion Picture

David Fincher; "Mank"
Regina King; "One Night in Miami"
Aaron Sorkin; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chloe Zhao; "Nomadland"
Emerald Fennell; "Promising Young Woman"

Best Original Score

"The Midnight Sky"
"Tenet"
"News of the World"
"Mank"

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Awards Golden Globes Philadelphia Films Leslie Odom Jr. TV Movies Streaming Amazon Prime Television Netflix

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Prevention

Is it better to wear two face masks in public? Here's what the experts say
Double Masking COVID-19

Eagles

NFL trade rumors: Teams are reportedly calling the Eagles about QB Carson Wentz
118_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Government

N.J. to relax indoor capacity limits, lift dining curfew
NJ indoor capacity

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles may be forced into a QB competition this summer
120120CarsonWentzJalenHurts

Film

Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' documentary wins two Sundance prizes
Questlove Summer of Soul

Valentine's Day

Where to find Valentine's Day dinner specials around Philadelphia
Valentine's Day dinner specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved