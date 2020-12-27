'One Night in Miami' among new titles arriving to Amazon Prime Video in January

Amazon Prime Video has released its list of new movies and shows coming to the streaming platform next month, and leading the way is a new film titled "One Night in Miami."

The film tells the fictional story of a night in Miami in February 1964 when Muhammed Ali, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, and Malcolm X gathered to talk about their unique roles in the civil rights movement and cultural revolution of the 1960s.

Directed by Regina King in her feature film debut, "One Night in Miami" stars Philly native Leslie Odom Jr. as Cooke, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Ali, and Aldis Hodge as Brown.

Other notable actors who star in the film include Michael Imperioli and Lance Reddick.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and began a limited theatrical release on Christmas Day. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 15.

All nine seasons of the hit sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" will arrive to the streaming platform next month too.

Here is a complete list of the new movies and shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in January.

Jan. 1

900

A Night At The Roxbury

Arachnophobia

Bloody Sunday

Broken Arrow

Brothers

Chaplin

Cloverfield

Coneheads

Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Donnie Brasco

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb

Escape From Alcatraz

Eve's Bayou

Face/Off

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck

Gun Duel In Durango

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

In & Out

Jazz

Kiss The Girls

Last Of The Mohicans

Legion

Like A Boss

Love The Coopers

Major League

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World

Peggy Sue Got Married

Places In The Heart

Premonition

Pride

Push

Regarding Henry

Ride Out For Revenge

Salt

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Signs

Soul Food

St. Elmo's Fire

Starman

Star Trek Beyond

The Brass Legend

The Brothers Mcmullen

The Cooler

The Devil's Own

The Firm

The Interview

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Longest Yard

The Peacemaker

The Quick And The Dead

The Sons Of Katie Elder

The Town

The Truman Show

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

Vampire In Brooklyn

Virtuosity

Walking Tall

War

When A Man Loves A Woman

Where Hope Grows

Wonder Boys

Ancient Civilizations of North America (Season 1)

Baby Looney Tunes (Season 1)

Beecham House (Season 1)

Bringing up Bates (Season 1)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise (Season 1)

Commandments (Season 1)

Dexter (Seasons 1-8)

I Survived...Beyond and Back (Season 1)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders (Season 1)

Simply Ming (Season 14)

Texas Metal (Season 1)

The Universe: (Season 1)

Jan. 6

Mighty Oak

Jan. 7

Greta & Hansel

Jan. 8

Herself

The Silencing

Jan. 11

The Rhythm Section

Jan. 15

One Night in Miami

Tandav (Season 1)

Jan. 18

Alone

Pandora (Season 2)

Jan. 19

Grantchester (Season 5)

How I Met Your Mother (Seasons 1-9)

Jan. 22

Flack (Season 1)

Jessy and Nessy

Jan. 29