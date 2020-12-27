'One Night in Miami' among new titles arriving to Amazon Prime Video in January

December 27, 2020
Amazon Prime Video has released its list of new movies and shows coming to the streaming platform next month, and leading the way is a new film titled "One Night in Miami."
The film tells the fictional story of a night in Miami in February 1964 when Muhammed Ali, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, and Malcolm X gathered to talk about their unique roles in the civil rights movement and cultural revolution of the 1960s.
Directed by Regina King in her feature film debut, "One Night in Miami" stars Philly native Leslie Odom Jr. as Cooke, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Ali, and Aldis Hodge as Brown.
Other notable actors who star in the film include Michael Imperioli and Lance Reddick.
The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and began a limited theatrical release on Christmas Day. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 15.
All nine seasons of the hit sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" will arrive to the streaming platform next month too.
Here is a complete list of the new movies and shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in January.
900
A Night At The Roxbury
Arachnophobia
Bloody Sunday
Broken Arrow
Brothers
Chaplin
Cloverfield
Coneheads
Confessions Of A Shopaholic
Donnie Brasco
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb
Escape From Alcatraz
Eve's Bayou
Face/Off
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell
Girl Most Likely
Good Luck Chuck
Gun Duel In Durango
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
In & Out
Jazz
Kiss The Girls
Last Of The Mohicans
Legion
Like A Boss
Love The Coopers
Major League
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World
Peggy Sue Got Married
Places In The Heart
Premonition
Pride
Push
Regarding Henry
Ride Out For Revenge
Salt
Signed, Sealed, Delivered
Signs
Soul Food
St. Elmo's Fire
Starman
Star Trek Beyond
The Brass Legend
The Brothers Mcmullen
The Cooler
The Devil's Own
The Firm
The Interview
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Longest Yard
The Peacemaker
The Quick And The Dead
The Sons Of Katie Elder
The Town
The Truman Show
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Vampire In Brooklyn
Virtuosity
Walking Tall
War
When A Man Loves A Woman
Where Hope Grows
Wonder Boys
Ancient Civilizations of North America (Season 1)
Baby Looney Tunes (Season 1)
Beecham House (Season 1)
Bringing up Bates (Season 1)
Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise (Season 1)
Commandments (Season 1)
Dexter (Seasons 1-8)
I Survived...Beyond and Back (Season 1)
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders (Season 1)
Simply Ming (Season 14)
Texas Metal (Season 1)
The Universe: (Season 1)
Mighty Oak
Greta & Hansel
Herself
The Silencing
The Rhythm Section
One Night in Miami
Tandav (Season 1)
Alone
Pandora (Season 2)
Grantchester (Season 5)
How I Met Your Mother (Seasons 1-9)
Flack (Season 1)
Jessy and Nessy
Chick Fight
Mortal
