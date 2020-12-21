More Culture:

December 21, 2020

Nnamdi Asomugha, Tessa Thompson star in new Amazon Prime Video movie 'Sylvie's Love'

The film will become available on the streaming service on Wednesday.

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Films Amazon Prime
sylvie's love nnamdi asomugha tessa thompson.png Screenshot via YouTube/Amazon Prime Video

In 'Sylvie's Love,' Nnamdi Asomugha plays a saxophonist named Robert, while Tessa Thompson plays the title character Sylvie — an aspiring television star who works in a Harlem record shop.

Former Eagles' cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha and actress Tessa Thompson are set to take center stage in a new film titled "Sylvie's Love."

The film is set in the summer of 1957 in New York City. Asomugha plays a saxophonist named Robert, while Thompson plays the title character Sylvie — an aspiring television star who works in a Harlem record shop.

When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, a friendship and romantic relationship evolves between both he and Sylvie.

Directed and written by Eugene Ashe, the film made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this past January.

"Sylvie's Love" will become available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday. You can watch the film's trailer here.

Since his days as a professional football player, the 39-year-old Asomugha has turned his career toward acting.

During his football career, Asomugha was a four-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection, and he played two of his 11 NFL seasons in Philadelphia.

Asomugha had his breakout acting performance in 2017 in the film “Crown Heights,” and his latest venture was as the star of a Broadway show called “A Soldier’s Play.” 

His acting career also has not been hurt by being married to critically-acclaimed television and movie star Kerry Washington.

In an interview with HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" this August, Asomugha talked about the similarities between football and acting. 

Asomugha also discussed why he did not think that he could find something he loved as much as football, but that acting brought him the same rush he felt on the football field.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Thompson became a familiar face in the Philly region after she starred as Bianca Taylor in both "Creed" and "Creed II," the sequel film series to the "Rocky" movie series.

Along with the "Creed" films, Thompson has also starred in the HBO television series "Westworld," as well as fictional super-heroine Valkyrie in a pair of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies — "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Films Amazon Prime Philadelphia Creed Actors Tessa Thompson Eagles Nnamdi Asomugha Movies Streaming Creed II Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cardinals game
122020JalenHurts2

Prevention

FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna Vaccine FDA

Holidays

Packages shipped after Saturday may not arrive before Christmas
Christmas.USPS deadlines

Eagles

Jalen Hurts is the real deal, and the Eagles' quarterback drama may never end
Jalen-Hurts-eagles-celebration_122020_usat

Travel

Condé Nast Traveler ranks Philly among its top 2021 destinations
Philly Condé Nast

Mysteries

Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event
murder mystery event

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved