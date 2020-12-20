Kristen Wiig returns to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Kristen Wiig returned this week to host the sketch comedy show's Christmas episode, where she reprised some of her most iconic characters from her seven-year run on SNL.

"It is so great to be here hosting Saturday Night Live. I consider this home, and it is so nice to be home for the holidays," Wiig said in her opening monologue.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native starred on SNL from 2005-2012. Since then, she's hosted the show four times — including twice just in 2020.

During her opening monologue, Wiig was joined by fellow former cast member Maya Rudolph and current cast member Kate McKinnon to perform a parody of Julie Andrews' "Favorite Things."

Some of Wiig's former characters that she reprised on SNL's final episode of 2020 included Mindy Grayson and Sue.

Wiig also participated in a sketch that mocked "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," where the 47-year-old Wiig played the role of the Pigeon Lady.

The show's cold open this week poked fun at Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Cast member Beck Bennett played the role of the vice president.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Rudolph returned as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, while cast member Alex Moffat starred as President-elect Joe Biden. It was announced earlier this week that comedian Jim Carrey would not be returning to impersonate Biden on SNL.

McKinnon reprised her impression of President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and cast member Kenan Thompson impersonated Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Dua Lipa was the show's musical guest this week. Full episodes can be watched on SNL's YouTube channel and on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service.